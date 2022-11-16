Maudie Virginia (Havens) Oliver, 86 of Downing, Missouri passed away at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri on Monday, November 7, 2022.

The daughter of James Frederick and Bessie Iris (Klinginsmith) Havens, she was born on March 12, 1936 in rural Putnam County, Missouri. She was a 1954 graduate of the Downing High School in Downing, Missouri. On July 14, 1955 in Queen City, Missouri she was united in marriage to Jackie Ronald Oliver and to this union three children were born, Ronnie, James Richard and Rhonda.

Maudie is survived by her husband, Jack Oliver of Downing, Missouri; her children, Ronnie Oliver and wife, Beverly of Glenwood, Missouri and Rhonda Ebert and husband, Brad of Downing, Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Nicholas Oliver (Megan) of Glenwood, Missouri, Matthew Oliver of Glenwood, Missouri, Christopher Oliver (Mallory) of Lancaster, Missouri, Brandon Ebert (Jennifer) of Columbia, Missouri, Benjamin Ebert (Lindsey) of Ottumwa, Iowa, Jacqueline Erwin (Travis) of Kingsport, Tennessee and Brock Ebert (Kristine) of Kirksville, Missouri; 12 great grandchildren, Libby, Colin, Mason and Makinley Oliver, Edie, Olive, Emmy, Kami, Rori and Aidan Ebert and Abigail and Alex Reynolds; one sister-in-law, Becky Havens of Downing, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; other family members and many good friends.

Maudie is preceded by her parents, James Frederick Havens on September 28, 1978 and Bessie Iris Havens on January 11, 1990; one son, James Richard Oliver; one brother, James Fred Havens on June 16, 2017; two sisters, Iris Jane Oliver and Esther Pauline Havens.

Maudie was a member of the Chit Chat Club, Red Hatters, worked with the Schuyler County Food Room and the Clothing Nook as long as her health permitted.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri. Music will be special CD selections of “In The Garden” and “How Great Thou Art”. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Oliver, Matthew Oliver and Christopher Oliver, Brandon Ebert, Benjamin Ebert and Brock Ebert. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for Schuyler County Nutrition Site. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Downing Cemetery in Downing, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.