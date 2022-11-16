FLORENCE ELLEN COUCH

Florence Ellen Couch 79 of Milan, MO, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

Ellen was born on October 12, 1943 to William “Bill” and Elma Marie (Taylor) Smith, in Lindley, Missouri.

She grew up in Humphreys, Missouri, graduating from Humphreys High School in 1961. After graduating, she went to cosmetology school and worked with Ila Cordray in Browning at a hair salon before she ran her own shop in Galt. Along with her salon she also worked at The Tavern. She then began her career in care giving working at Leewood Manor as a CNA, then working at Milan Health care and Stover’s nursing home. Later Ellen babysat for 10 years and loved watching all the kids.

In 1967 she married Gary Couch and were married for 55 years; he survives of the home. Also surviving are: three children, Allen Couch and significant other, Gwen Courtney of Trenton, Missouri, Jane Marie Clinch (Harold) of Milan, Missouri, and Melinda Daniels and significant other Rick of Moberly, Missouri; a son-in-law, Tim Daniels of Chillicothe, Missouri; grandchildren, Gary Allen Couch (Niki), Desirae Cox (Dakota), Devon Clinch (Jessica), Sarah Daniels (Keeon); great grandchildren, Graecyn Couch, Mya, Gulling, Autumn McCrary, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Ellen was preceded by her parents, grandparents, several brothers and sisters, a niece and two nephews.

Ellen was a member of the Cornerstone Church formerly Assembly of God church in Milan. She loved weekend outings and dancing, going on trips to Mississippi to visit her sister. She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for family and holiday events. She enjoyed passing time by playing games on her tablet, playing pitch and checkers but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She was the best friend and wife to Gary, best mother to her children, and proudest grandmother.

Funeral services for Ellen were held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Cornerstone Church in Milan. A Visitation was held Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Samaritan Wound Clinic in Macon, Missouri.