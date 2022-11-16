DOROTHA L. CAMPBELL

Dorotha L. Campbell passed away peacefully at the age of 80, on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Independence, Missouri.

Dorotha was born on May 14, 1942, to Cora Lee (Haley) and Seldon Ford in Milan, Missouri. She grew up in Browning, Missouri. After graduating high school, she moved to Kansas City and lived in Independence for over 50 years.

Dorotha was married to David L. Campbell for 41 years and was an avid square dancer for over 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband David, and her brother Lester Ford.

Dorotha is survived by her two sons David Kirk Campbell (Renee), and Donald Kent Campbell. She also leaves four grandkids, Derek, Amy, Jake, and Josh; along with three great grandchildren; her sisters Majorie (Ford) Gooch, and Mary (Ford) Baker and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation was held at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th Street, Independence, MO, 64055, 816-373-3600, on Tuesday, November 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at Schoene- Rushmeier Funeral Home on Saturday, November 19 at 11 a.m. in Milan, Missouri.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation Heartland Chapter.