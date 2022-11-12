Avis Verneice McBee (Meema), 88, of Memphis died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the LaBelle (MO) Manor Care Center.

She was born the daughter of Peter Quinten and Francis Arizone (Erwin) Dunham on December 25, 1933 in Willmathsville, MO.

Avis attended school at Willmathsville and graduated from Brashear High School in 1951. She worked at a John Deere dealership in Greentop.

She married Willis Rex McBee on September 18, 1954 in Queen City and to this union six children were born. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2000.

Avis was known for her sewing and baking. She was a 4-H leader and member of the Ariel Rebekah Lodge #752 of Downing. Avis was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. She enjoyed her childen, grandchilden and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; three sisters: Arlene McAllister, Deanna Fraizier and Nadine Dunham; two brothers: Bobby and Laverne Dunham; one grandson, Zachary McClamroch.

She is survived by her children: Cindy (Mike) Whitlock of Louisiana, MO, Cathy McBee of Memphis, Bill (Lori) McBee of Kirksville, Matt McBee of Memphis, Nancy (Mitch) McClamroch of Memphis and Kristy (Alvin) Holton of Downing; a sister, Karen (Lee) Epperson of New Sharon, IA; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, five step great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held November 3 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel with Cole Tippett officiating. Burial was in the Memphis Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to 4-H Extension Council, the Scotland County Fire Department or the Scotland County Antique Fair and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the McBee family by signing the guestbook at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis, MO.