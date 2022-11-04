GREGORY LEE PORTER

Gregory Lee Porter, 76, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, near Macon, Missouri as a result of an automobile accident. Greg was born on August 9, 1946, in rural Macon County, Missouri, the son of Gerald Leonard and Gertrude Stella Weber Porter. On April 26, 1969, Greg married Alice Faye Tucker at the Baptist Church in Memphis, and to this union a daughter was born.

Greg began 1st grade at Atlanta, Missouri in 1952 and at the age of 12, his family moved to Memphis, Missouri where he attended the one room Miller School house until 8th grade. Then he attended Memphis High School and graduated with the Class of 1964. Greg went on to attend Hannibal LaGrange College and University of Missouri in Columbia. In 1968, Greg enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Fort Collins, Colorado, and later served in Thailand until his discharge in 1972.

Upon his release from the Air Force Greg worked at various locations including Tommy Myers Farms, Joe Welch hog confinement systems, and owned an insulation company. Greg also worked as a plumber for several years in Memphis, and later moved to Las Vegas in 1988 and worked as a property manager. Greg later relocated back to Memphis, and continued to do plumbing work until he retired in 2008.

Greg is survived by a daughter, Natasha Porter Ballew and her husband Christopher of Columbia, Missouri; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Hannah; a brother, Douglas Porter and his wife Vicky of Kirksville, Missouri; three sisters, Brenda Dodds of Macon, Missouri, Lana and her husband Gary Dial of Memphis, Missouri, and Lisa and her husband Edward Norman of Lancaster, Missouri; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Gertrude Porter. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri. Visitation will be Wednesday with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, east of Atlanta, Missouri.