Dr. Jeff Davis Elected to American Osteopathic Association

Scotland County Hospital is pleased to announce that Jeffrey D. Davis, DO, CMD, of Memphis was recently elected to serve as the 1st Vice President of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA) Board of Trustees. Additionally, the AOA President, Ernest Gelb, DO, appointed Dr. Davis to serve as the AOA’s Liaison to the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) for 2022-2023 and he has also been appointed to serve on the Committee for AOA Governance and Organizational Structure (CAGOS), the AOA’s Bureau of Membership, and the AOA’s Audit Committee.

The AOA Board of Trustees (BOT) is the administrative body of the AOA with authority to conduct all business when the House of Delegates is not in session and when such policies are essential to the management of the AOA. Such duties include: management of the Association’s finances; appointments to bureaus, councils, and committees; decisions on all questions of ethical/ judicial issues; and review and approval of amendments to the constitution, bylaws and regulations of affiliated organizations.

Dr. Davis is AOA board-certified in osteopathic family medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatment, and is an American Board of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care certified medical director. He serves as the Assistant Dean of Clinical Affairs and is an Assistant Professor of Family and Community Medicine at A.T. Still University – Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville.

Dr. Davis continues to practice part-time at Scotland County Hospital and Clinics approximately one day per week. Dr. Davis is the Medical Director of Lancaster Medical Services and Edina Medical Services, and serves as the Physician Champion of population health with the Caravan ACO and Crossrivers clinically integrated network. He continues to supervise and serves as the collaborating physician for three of our nurse practitioners and one physician assistant. He is the attending physician for his patients that are residents of the Clark County, Knox County, and Schuyler County Nursing Homes. Dr. Davis also provides periodic daytime and nighttime inpatient medicine, pediatric and OB coverage at SCH and performs gastrointestinal endoscopy in the Surgery Center. He continues to serve as the Medical Director of Clark County Nursing Home and Ambulance District in Kahoka as well as the Knox County Nursing Home and Ambulance District in Edina.