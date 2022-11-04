Carolyn Marie Rudicil

05/25/1940-10/24/2022

Carolyn Marie Rudicil, age 82, of Edina, MO passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, in the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. She was born in Scotland County, MO on May 25, 1940, the daughter of William Kinney and Bernice McCullough Cossel. She was united in marriage to George Raymond Rudicil on November 23, 1958 in Scotland, MO and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers Bill and Jerry Cossel and a son-in-law Keith Miller.

Surviving are three children, Dianna Rogers of Edina, MO, Debbie Miller and her fiancé Kenny Yates of Muskogee, OK, and Jim Rudicil of Greensburg, MO, one sister Kathy Cossel of Wagoner, OK, three grandchildren, Ashley Miller, Heather Miller and Matthew Rudicil, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Carolyn received her education in Scotland County, MO. She resided all of her life in Knox County where she was employed with D & D Café in Edina, Hollister’s in Kirksville, the Garment Factory in Memphis, MO, and the Knox County R.C.F. Carolyn enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, square dancing and was a member of the square dance club in Macon, MO. She was a seamstress and enjoyed making oatmeal cake, cinnamon rolls and spending time with her family. Carolyn was a member of the Edina United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Women.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and services will begin at 10 a.m. Reverend Graig Connell will officiate the services. Burial will be at a later date in the Barker Cemetery in Scotland County, MO.

Musical selections will be How Great Thou Art, In The Garden and Why Me Lord.

Memorials in memory of Carolyn Marie Rudicil are suggested to the Knox County Health Department and or the Donor’s Choice. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson- Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO 63537.