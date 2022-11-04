CARL FREDERICK “FRITZ” GOTTMAN

November 30, 1942 – October 29, 2022

Carl Frederick “Fritz” Gottman, 79 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Pioneer Nursing Home in Marceline, Missouri.

The son of Louis Hadley and Cecil M. (Lasley) Gottman, he was born on November 30, 1942 in Kirksville, Missouri. He was a graduate of the Schuyler County School System. He was united in marriage to Susan Ann Pickens and to this union one daughter, Lezlea was born.

Fritz is survived by his daughter, Lezlea Poe and husband, Garry of Downing, Missouri; his wife/companion, Patricia Gottman of Lancaster, Missouri; 4 grandchildren, Ashten Davis and husband, Jeff of Downing, Missouri, Makenzie Daniels and husband, Logan of Queen City, Missouri, Acacia Oliver and husband, Kalibe of Stuart, Iowa and Corbin Bulechek of Lancaster, Missouri; 6 great grandchildren, Hadley and Paxton Davis, Chip and Temple Daniels, Brixxon and Brynleigh Oliver; nieces and nephews and other family members.

Fritz is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Hadley Gottman on September 24, 1974 and Cecil M. Gottman on January 5, 1996.

Fritz was inducted into the United States Army on August 18, 1964 during the Vietnam era receiving an honorable discharge on June 16, 1966. Following his discharge from the Army, he was employed with Beeler Motor Company in Lancaster, Missouri. He then was a night watch for Queen City, Missouri followed by being employed as Deputy Sheriff and later Sheriff for Schuyler County. He worked in law enforcement for thirty-six years.

When not working in law enforcement, he was an avid farmer, trap shooter, outdoors man as he liked to hunt, fish and run the family farm.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith officiating. Music will be special CD selections of “Amazing Grace” and “Go Rest High On That Mountain”. Pallbearers will be Mike Gray, Jesse Gray, Chuck Tallman, Jeff Gottman, Corbin Bulechek and George Kethe. Honorary pallbearers will be Gail Farley, Jeremy Frederick and Steve Cassidy. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Germania Cemetery, south of Lancaster, Missouri. Military rites will be conducted by the Schuyler County American Legion Post 0784. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.