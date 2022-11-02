VIDEO: Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors Regular Public Meeting 10-25-22

The Scotland County Hospital District Board of Directors met in regular session on Tuesday evening, October 25, 2022, at the SCH Library/Conference Room. The following video was recorded during the open session portion of the meeting by Echo Menges.

