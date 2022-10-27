WALTER B. SHIRK

Walter B. Shirk, of Ephrata, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022.

He was born September 1, 1941 in Brecknock Township, Lancaster County, PA, to the late Aaron M. and Amanda (Brubacher) Shirk.

He was the loving husband of Irene (Sensenig) Shirk. His first wife was the late Marian Martin, who passed away in 2014.

He was a member of Faith Mennonite Church in Stevens, Pennsylvania.

Walter was a farmer most of his life.

He is survived by two children, Clydine Sauder (James) and Clifford Shirk (Dawn), and 12 siblings, Daniel Shirk (Edna), Pete Shirk (Naomi), Aaron Shirk (Ruth), Rhoda Brubaker (Mervin), Martha High, Mary Weiler (Roland), Louisa Martin (Ivan), Irene Brubaker (Marlin), Wesley Shirk (Wanda), Lydia Hoover (Carl), Rose Anna Nolt (Lewis), and Amanda Martin (Henry). Walter is also survived by ten grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Walter had five stepchildren, Roger Sensenig (Shelley), Sharon Reiff (Ivan), Trevor Sensenig (Roxanne), Jacqueline Sensenig (Josh), and Mandy Hoffman (Dwayne), 12 step grandchildren, and 13 step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sarah Ann Zimmerman and Ruth Weiler.

A visitation will be held on Monday from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00- 8:00 pm on October 24, 2022, at Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center located at 23098 State Route M, Memphis, Missouri.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Cornerstone Mennonite Church located at 20000 County Road 655, Memphis, Missouri.