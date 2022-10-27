Scotland County Nursing Home District September Meeting Minutes

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by Lana McRobert, Secretary

DRAFT – September 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. – Regular Board Meeting held at RCF Dining Room,

434 E. Sigler Avenue, Memphis, MO 63555.

Those in attendance include Board Members Cindy Justice, Bill Kiddoo, Tom Deberry, Deanna Fulk, Tara Shultz and Lana McRobert. Also in attendance were Micheal Monroe representing maintenance and Christina Miller from Laura the Tax Lady LLC. Also in attendance Brent Peirick, COO of Scotland County Hospital and Achim Hoyal, CFO of Scotland County Hospital, and Meagan Weber, CEO of Scotland County Hospital. Beth Johnson was in attendance from the Steering Committee and guests LaVaughn Simerl and Connie Rohrbach and media representative, Echo Menges.

This meeting had been properly posted in accordance with the Missouri Sunshine Law and a quorum was present, making this a legal meeting.

At 6:03 pm, Chairman Bill Kiddoo called the meeting to order.

The posted agenda was reviewed. A motion was made by Tom Deberry and seconded by Cindy Justice to approve agenda with the addition under old business for update from meeting of the SC Nutrition Site. Vote taken, all approved.

The board minutes of August 24, 2022, Board Meeting were presented. A motion was made by Tom Deberry and seconded by Cindy Justice to approve the presented minutes. Vote taken, all approved.

Full Treasurer’s Report was presented at time of meeting. Board was billed for Med Pass x2 and updated Missouri Labor Law Poster. Tara Shultz made motion with Tom Deberry seconding the motion to non-renew these items at this time. Vote taken, all approved.

Bills presented for payment. Lana McRobert made motion with Deanna Fulk, second, to pay bills as presented and approved Treasurer’s Report with exception being late fee from Division of Employment Security. Christine to call to see if waiver of fee is possible. If not, pay this as well. Vote taken, all approved.

Old Business

Steering Committee Chairwoman, Beth Johnson stated no new update other than the emphasis of a collaboration with the Scotland County Hospital.

Lengthly roundtable discussion was centered around what type of facility to try reopening. Due primarily to ongoing nursing shortage, it was stated, with Tom Deberry making motion and Deanna Fulk seconding the motion, to work towards opening the Residential Care Facility side of things as classification RCF with the Scotland County Hospital providing oversight/ management pending SC Hospital Board approval. Vote taken, all approved.

Current facility is licensed as RCF 2. RCF classification provides lesser care to residents and therefore requires less nursing on staff as well as no on site/payroll administrator required. A manager would be required. Would need to complete application/paperwork to move forward towards RCF classification or any other uses. If this is all approved, the kitchen lease would need to be addressed in the future. SC Hospital would provide management and the Scotland County Care Center Board would stay intact to provide oversight. Possible signage changes with possible name change where Sigler Place was suggested.

Tara Shultz attended monthly meeting of Scotland County Nutrition Site in order to offer or suggest any collaboration of their services and the kitchen of the SC Care Center.

New Business

No new business at this time.

Board Concerns and Public comments at this time.

Connie Rohrback spoke about being a long time LPN and retired nurse of the SC Care Center. She spoke of the importance to understand and follow regulations regarding reopening of the facility.

Echo Menges invited all the SC Care Center Board to a free Sunshine Law seminar being held November 3, 2022, at 1 :00 p.m. at the Edina Community Center, Edina, Missouri.

At 8:05 p.m., Tara Shultz made a motion with Deanna Fulk seconding the motion to go into Executive Session in accordance with Missouri Sunshine Law RSMO 610.020.

Rollcall vote Deanna Fulk yes, Lana McRobert yes, Cindy Justice yes, Tom Deberry yes, Bill Kiddoo yes and Tara Shultz yes.

At 8:42pm, Cindy Justice made motion with Tara Shultz seconding the motion to exit Executive Session in accordance with Missouri Sunshine Law RSMO 610.020. Roll call vote Deanna Fulk yes, Lana Mc Robert yes, Cindy Justice yes, Tom Deberry yes, Bill Kiddoo yes and Tara Shultz yes.

There being no other items on the agenda a motion was made at 8:47pm by Lana McRobert and seconded by Cindy Justice to adjourn. Vote taken, all approved.

A regular board meeting is tentatively set for Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the RCF Dining Room.