Scotland County Hospital Installs New Radiology Machines

Submitted by Alisa Kigar, Scotland County Hospital

Thank you to the Scotland County Commissioners for the money they distributed to Scotland County Hospital from their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The new mobile X-Ray unit was purchased with this money. The price tag was $94,869. The new Canon brand portable X-Ray machine replaced the old machine that was manufactured in 2004.

The new Canon brand portable X-Ray machine can help eliminate transporting patients, within the hospital, as well as limit their movements. In situations involving critically ill or injured patients, transporting them for chest, skeletal or abdominal X-Rays to the Radiology Department could lead to more complications. Additionally, the ability to do imaging at the patient’s bedside can limit the spread of diseases, like COVID-19. The portable unit is primarily used in the Emergency Department and Medical/Surgical Floor. Occasionally it goes over to the Operating Room. “This new machine is really great,” said Mike Smith, RT(R), X-Ray Tech at Scotland County Hospital. “It maneuvers so much easier than our old machine. It’s just more user-friendly than our other machine.”

In addition to the new portable machine, the Imaging Center at Scotland County Hospital also installed a new room based X-Ray machine. A room was renovated to accommodate the new machine and accompanying technology. The new machine offers extensive flexibility that the old machine and room did not. The new X-Ray table has an elevating float-top table to serve the needs of patients of all sizes and mobility. The new room based unit is on a lease agreement with Canon. “Any opportunity that we have to increase the quality of care that we provide, is one that we take. Both of our new X-Ray machines improve the quality of care to the patients and increases the efficiency and comfort of our staff conducting the X-Rays. The new ability to raise and lower the table, as well as float the table from side to side, with a foot lever is a real improvement to our old X-Ray table,” said Deanna Rowland, RT(R)(M)(CT), Radiology Supervisor.