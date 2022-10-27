Martha Frances Burns

10/24/1926-10/21/2022

Martha Frances Burns, 95, of Ashland, Missouri formerly of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Ashland Villa in Ashland, Missouri Surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 24, 1926 in Hannibal, Missouri, the daughter of Hubert Franklin and Edna Lee (Farris) Morgan.

On January 3, 1945, at the Memphis Christian Church, Martha married Paul Herbert “Bud” Burns and to this union a daughter and son were born.

They owned and operated Morgan and Burns Plumbing and Heating and Coast to Coast for a number of years in Memphis before moving to California in 1975. They returned to Memphis in 2002.

Martha was a member of the Memphis Christian Church, the Order of Eastern Star, V.F.W. Auxiliary, and the Red Hats. Martha had a great sense of humor, an infectious laugh and great love for her family and friends.

Martha is survived by a son, Michael Lee (and Susan) Burns of St. Charles, Missouri; three granddaughters, Kristi Peterson of Ashland, Missouri, Brittany (and Brad) Nanneman of Ashland, Missouri, and Brianne Burns of St. Louis, Missouri; nine great-grandchildren, Christian, Sascha, Gabriel, Reygan, Kyle, Jadyn, Kynzli, Everly, and Rowan; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Herbert “Bud” Burns on December 27, 2014; a daughter, Marsha Lee Goucher in 2012; a grandson, Kyle David Peterson in 1996; two brothers, Robert and Jim Morgan; and a sister Maxine Duncan.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Martha Burns may be left to the Donor’s Choice. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.