Mark Masden

11/10/1959-10/19/2022

Mark Masden, 62, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away on October 19, 2022, peacefully at his home north of Kirksville.

He was born on November 10, 1959 at Grim Smith Hospital, in Kirksville, Missouri to P. Perry and Edith Maxine Jacobs Masden.

Mark attended Gorin High School where he met Melinda Darlene Steele and they were married in Gorin Methodist Church on August 19, 1978. They were blessed with 3 sons, Brett, Eric and William and shared 28 years of marriage prior to Melinda’s passing in 2007.

Being a kind and dependable father and grandfather was of the utmost importance to Mark and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.

Mark graduated from Gorin High School in the Class of 1978 after that he spent 40 years working in the Ag business with MFA in Kahoka, Missouri. Mark was passionate about the Kansas City Chiefs, his grandchildren and crafting vanilla flavors with his great and great great nieces.

After the passing of his first wife, Mark married again to Teresa Mercer on September 7, 2021, in Willmathsville, Missouri.

Mark is survived by his wife, Teresa Masden of Kirksville, Missouri; his sons, Brett (Amanda) Masden of Albia, Iowa, Eric (Kate) Masden of Tiffin, Iowa and William Masden of Muscatine, Iowa; step children, Adam (Heather) Mercer of Kirksville, Missouri, and Alicia (Jared) Woolard of Bolivar, Missouri; grandchildren, Rori and Albert; step grandchildren Gavin, Emma and Sophia; a brother, Terry (Cinda) James of Kahoka, Missouri; and sister, Carolyn (James) Elveston of Nachez, Mississippi. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Mark was preceded in passing by his first wife Melinda, his parents and siblings Perry Lee, Alberta and Junior.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery at Gorin, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Mark Masden may be left to Hospice of Northeast Missouri or the Dialysis Clinic. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555