LESLIE S. HIGH

Leslie S. High, 39 of rural Cantril, Iowa, passed away unexpectantly Thursday October 20, 2022 from a farm incident.

He was born December 7 1982, in Keosauqua, Iowa, the eighth son of Mervin and Martha High.

Leslie married Charlene Zimmerman on August 28, 2004, and they were blessed with four children. He was a member of North View Mennonite church. A loving husband and a devoted daddy. He was a dairy farmer since 2007 and took an active interest in people.

He will be deeply missed by his wide Charlene, Tristan, Danica, Landon and Riley, all of the home. His mother Martha High of Cantril, IA, eight siblings; Lonita (Leonard) Burkholder of Edina, Mo; Lavon (Martha) High of Cantril, IA; Lucinda (Eugene) Weiler of Mt. Sterling, IA; Kathy (Allen Jr.) Martin of Rutledge, Mo; Lorelle (Galen) Weiler of Rutledge, Mo; Karlin (Joannee) High of Memphis, Mo; The Zimmerman family, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Mervin High and grandparents, Melvin and Verna High and Aaron and Amanda Shirk.

Funeral Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the North View Mennonite Church, north of Arbela, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Hillcrest Mennonite Community Center south of Memphis, Missouri.

Interment will be in the North View Mennonite Cemetery.

Officiating will be Kenneth Zimmerman, Nelson Martin, Lavern Brubaker, Charles Zimmerman and Bryan Martin. Casket Bearers will be Delvin High, Aaron High, Caleb High, Jerald High, Weston High, and Paul High.

Leslie’s family ask for your presence and prayers, no flowers please.

Memphis Funeral Home of Memphis, Missouri is assisting the family.