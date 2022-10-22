Virginia (Keethler) McNabb

09/24/1934-10/13/2022

Virginia Rae (Keethler) McNabb passed away October 13, 2022, at her home near Queen City, MO. Virginia was born September 24, 1934 at Kirksville, MO. Her parents were Andrew Ray Keethler and Celia Cecil (Drake) Keethler. Virginia’s mother passed away before Virginia was quite six years old and she grew up in Memphis, MO., with her grandparents, Dr. Andrew Manning Keethler and wife Maud. She attended Scotland County Schools and had degrees from Kirksville State Teachers College and Truman University. Virginia began teaching in a rural school in Scotland County and taught for 35 years in Downing, Memphis, and lastly in Schuyler County, retiring in 1992. Virginia loved teaching…

On November 26, 1959 she was joined in marriage to Morris McNabb, who survives. Other survivors are son Jim McNabb with wife Rhonda and their daughters Amy and Kate. Daughter Julia Ellen McNabb with her daughter Molly and son Christopher Dodson. And son John McNabb with wife Melissa and their daughters Celia and Anna.

Morris and Virginia lived on a farm near Queen City and combined farming with teaching. Virginia enjoyed farm life. Sewing, knitting, fishing, canning garden produce, taking care of Lambs, and more… She was almost always busy. Virginia was happy just being alive and being with her family and friends.

Arrangements are with the Dooley Funeral Home in Queen City, MO 63561, for Sunday October 16th. 12-2pm visitation. 2pm service with Minister Carrol Davenport. If donations are made, the suggested recipient is Alzheimer’s disease research.

Arrangements in the care of Dooley Funeral Home, Queen City,