U.S. Senator Roy Blunt Makes Final Official Visit to Scotland County

By Echo Menges

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) made a number of stops in Northeast Missouri on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, ahead of the Roy Blunt Reservoir dedication held in northern Sullivan County on Thursday, October 13.

Sen. Blunt visited Culver-Stockton College in Lewis County, held round table discussions at the University of Missouri Extension office in Clark County and the Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission in Scotland County, and toured the Knox County High School in Knox County on Wednesday.

This was likely the last official trip to the region the Senator will make before the end of his term in office on January 3, 2023. He is not seeking another term, and will retire from his service on the U.S. Senate.

While in Scotland County, Sen. Blunt spoke with representatives of the NEMO RPC, the Scotland County Hospital, the Scotland County Commission, Lewis County REC, the County Clerk, and the Scotland County R-1 School District.

The entire meeting lasted roughly 40 minutes and is available on our website, memphisdemocrat.com.