OLEVA ETHEL CHANCE

Oleva Ethel Chance, 90, of Memphis, MO, passed away at the Scotland County Hospital the morning of October 5, 2022. The youngest daughter of Myron and Ethel (Davis) Kirkpatrick, she was born on August 17, 1932 in Arbela, MO.

She grew up on the family farm and enjoyed time working outside with the animals. Her great love for horses and singing started back then. Oleva had many special horses through the years. Here are their names: Prince Golden Boy, Lady, Buck, Brandy, and Jingles.

She helped organize the Rural Rough Riders Club and participated in rodeos, fairs, and parades.

Oleva was first married to Bill Patton on January 1, 1951 and to this union three children were born: Vicky, Dennis, and Cindy. The family moved to Kansas City, MO. Oleva worked at the Sears Administrative Bldg. for several years and was a horseback riding instructor in her spare time. The family moved back to Memphis and Oleva started The Medical Records Dept. and assisted as medical staff secretary for a time as well taking minutes and doing dictation work. She taught 4-H Horsemanship and assisted with other parts of 4-H as well. She sang with the Community Choir for years and was a member of the United Methodist Church at this time. Oleva was married to Bill for 19 years.

Oleva married Keith Chance on August 25, 1974 in Hawaii. This doubled the size of her family adding: Steve, Bob, Jim, and Wanetta. Farming, trucking and raising the family were a big part of their lives.

Oleva became part of the First Christian Church and sang with the choir and on her own. She was a Mannatech sales rep. for many years. Oleva and Keith moved to town and she worked as secretary for the First Christian Church from January 2007 through July 2013.

Oleva’s children and Grandchildren: Vicky Cummiskey: children: Angie and Jerry Abrams, Amy and John Wood, and Joshua Cummiskey: Dennis & Cindy Patton: children: Andy and Lisa Patton, Ashley and Bill Parks: Cindy and Rick Green: children: Brett & Rick Naprava, and Phillip Green, Steve and Angie Chance: children: Bryan and Pam Chance, Michelle and Clint Van Gorkam, Justin and Mandy Chance, Craig and Jennifer Orton, Brandi and A.J. Sutter, Jim and Anna Chance: children: Justin Chance, Coleman and Bailey Chance, Pengwei (Chance) Zeng, Wanetta Chance and family. Several Great:- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Bill Patton, her late husband Keith Chance, and son Robert Chance.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the First Christian Church maybe left or mailed to Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison, Memphis, MO.

Funeral services were held Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, at 3:00 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Brother Jack Sumption officiating. Interment followed in the Memphis Cemetery. At the conclusion of the services a meal was prepared and served to the family in the hospitality area of Payne’s by the ladies of the First Christin Church of Memphis.

Pallbearers were Steve Kirkpatrick, David Kirkpatrick, Tom Owings Phillip Green, Clifton Stott, and Bryan Chance.

Musicians were Angela Westhoff, pianists and Joe Fulk, soloists with song selection, Home is where I belong.

Online condolences may be shared with the Chance family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel. com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis