Memphis Council Approves Third-Party Benefits Administrative Agreement

Disclaimer: Below are the unapproved minutes of the Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis, Missouri from the meeting held on October 6, 2022. The Minutes are subject to amendment, correction, or clarification until formal approval by the Board of Aldermen.

The Board of Alderman of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 6:30 pm in the Memphis City Hall at 125 West Jefferson Street in Memphis. Mayor Mike Ahland called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Lane Campbell, Jobe Justice, Katie Harris, and Jenny Aldridge. Others in attendance were: City Administrator Stacy Alexander, Randall Aldridge, Jordan Fulk, Roger Tinkle, Dan McKinney, Curtis Mallett, Kevin Eggleston, Danny Norton, Ed Good, Leon Martin, Tim Graham, and City Clerk Nikki Beard.

Pledge of Allegiance

Minutes/Corrections/ Additions

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to approve the minutes. Alderman Harris seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Payment of the Bills

Alderman Harris made a motion to approve payment of the bills. Alderman Aldridge seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Citizen Participation

Daniel McKinney attended the meeting to ask the Council to have the tube at the alley to the east of the property at 304 N. Market repaired or replaced. The tube has sharp edges and is dangerous. Road and Street Department Head Roger Tinkle will assess the situation and make appropriate fix.

McKinney also wanted the Council to be aware of 2 old houses in his neighborhood that have over grown brush and animals, such as racoons and cats living in them. Electric Department Head Jordan Fulk will check out the limbs and brush situations.

Unfinished Business

Fire Department Accident Insurance Quote was again reviewed. An email was provided from Kyle Clark with the Hawkins Insurance group to clarify questions the Council had about coverage. No decision was made.

The Fire Hydrant @ Scotland County Fairgrounds needed replaced. There had been a bill issued to Ed Good for the replacing of the hydrant. Ed Good voiced that he shouldn’t have to pay the bill, due to having permission from the fair board to use the hydrant and that the hydrant was broken before he used it. Several Scotland County Fair Board members were present to say that the hydrant was broken for several years prior to Ed Good using the hydrant. The City of Memphis has had an agreement with the Scotland County Fair Board in regard to the Fire Hydrant.

Alderman Justice made a motion that Ed Good does not have to pay the invoice he received about the broken fire hydrant. Alderman Aldridge seconded the motion. VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

Further discussion about the use of the fire hydrant at the Scotland County Fairgrounds continued. There is currently a lock on the Fire Hydrant. According to Water Department Head Randall Aldridge there are regulations for water shed, the lock is in place to help protect the water shed. Alderman Justice will call DNR to research those regulations. According to City Administrator/ Utility Supt Stacy Alexander the water flow is affected when that fire hydrant is open and the City of Memphis water plant should be notified when the hydrant is in use.

City Attorney Brett Bozarth will look into getting an agreement written up between the City of Memphis, the Scotland County Fair Board, and Ed Good for the use of the Fire Hydrant at the Scotland County Fairgrounds.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion recommending that the lock stays on the fire hydrant at the Scotland County Fairgrounds with 3 keys, one for the fire department, one for the fair board, and one for the city. Alderman Justice seconded the motion. VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye.

New Business

BILL NO. 22-10 ORDINANCE NO.________

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING AN AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI, AND 90 DEGREE BENEFITS – DALLAS, FOR THE PURPOSE OF PERFORMING CERTAIN THIRD-PARTY ADMINISTRATION SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF MEMPHIS, MISSOURI EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN

The ordinance was approved on three readings. The entire text and vote of the ordinance can be read online at www. memphisdemocrat.com

Reports

Road and Street Department Head Roger Tinkle reported to the Council the his department had cleaned curbs and drains, cleaned up limbs from storm damage, brush hog and sickle mowed at the lake, hauled rock to Lake Show Me and the campground, enlarged the parking lot on the West lake road, trimmed trees on the East lake road, chipped and sealed the East and West roads in the city limits, cleaned equipment from chip sealing, ground down the road and put in a new tube on the corner of Monroe and Knott Streets, installed driveway tube for a resident, took barricades to the square for events, marked graves, cleaned bathrooms and shower houses, marked locates, completed the chipping list, and checked the trash at the old lake, Lake Show me, and the truck parking lot. The Department also checked the targets at the old lake. Tinkle also attended a Web meeting for the flood plain.

Water/ Sewer Department Head Randall Aldridge reported to the Council that the department did 19 locates, valve mapping, water turn on and offs, meter change outs, miscellaneous meter readings, city water samples, pushed the dirt back at the dump location, located a buried valve on Knott Street, mowed at the lagoon, worked a water break on South Adams, cleaned valve boxes out for Jefferson and Cecil tie in, flushed the new line on West Jefferson, laid new water line, cleaned yellow dump truck and returned it to the Street Department, did valve replacements in several locations, fixed streets and driveways where new water line was dug, and hooked all but three service lines to the new main waiting for line to pass state lab. The line passed on September 30, 2022.

Randall Aldridge also discussed the purchase of a new skid steer and new snow plow. Aldridge also mentioned our meter system bylaws and who would be responsible for meter replacements.

Fire Department Chief Tim Graham attended the meeting to report to the Council about what needs to be in the mutual aid agreement. The mutual aid agreement is to be in affect by January 1, 2023. The Fire Department would like the agreement to be an auto renewal type of agreement. Attorney Brett Bozarth will get the agreement done. The Fire Department has formed a Budget Committee. Graham let the Council know that hose and pump testing was being done in house this go round. They ran into a few problems but will get the testing done. The Department is taking the smoke house to the school next week for Fire Safety Week.

Electric Department Head Jordan Fulk reported that the Department did 23 locates, read in and outs, did the meter reading route, did more clean up to the line from McPherson Street rebuild, put up flags for Labor Day on the square, showed new employee Kyle Childress how to operate the bucket truck and started Kyle on fixing street lights, cut down a tree, moved a pole, got rid of one span of 7200, made a tangent pole into a dead end pole, rehung the transformer with polymer cutout and arrestors, did maintenance for Christmas lights and ordered replacement Christmas bulbs. Electric Department employee Caleb Hunt is continuing to do well on his apprenticeship. The Department has had an ongoing issue at HUD housing blowing fuses. The Department was able to trace the issue. The issue has been fixed.

Fulk has done some leg work to get employees CDL licensed.

City Administrator Stacy Alexander let the Council know that a current part time employee, Mike Powell had passed away.

Alexander would like flowers sent to Powell’s services.

Alexander reported that he along with several other employees from the water and electric departments attended training by Core and Main about our metering system.

Alexander let the Council know three building permit applications had been turned in to City Hall. Alexander elaborated on variances and rezoning that might be needed. Alderman Harris requested that information be emailed to one of the applications about Grant possibilities for them.

Alexander had a request from Dr. Harlo Donelson to get some help at the Memphis Theatre to remove the planter foundations in front of the theatre. It was decided Roger Tinkle, Street Department Head would contact Donelson to see exactly what was needed and if the city could help.

Alexander reported that 5 items had been sold on Purplewave with more items to be listed.

A cemetery stone has been found fallen over. The stone needs reset. The stone resetting will need bid out.

City Administrator Alexander mentioned that Troy Alexander had 3 lots he would like to connect to the city sewer since the city sewer line runs across the property. The question came up about how to bill for sewer usage for those lots. Water/ Sewer Department Head Randal Aldridge suggested a flat rate for the sewer for these lots.

City Administrator Alexander let the Council know of a compliance issue with TOC ratio at the water plant. A notice will need run in the paper and be sent in the mail.

City Clerk Nikki Beard reported to the Council that there are 2 rezoning applications filed currently with the city. Beard would like to know when to schedule those hearings/meetings. The Board set the date for November 3, 2022.

Clerk Beard brought up the hay contracts that are up and what the plan was for those contracts. The Board would like the 2 with current contracts to be contacted.

Alderman Harris left the meeting @ 8:48 pm.

Alderman Campbell has fielded questions about the chipping and sealing that was recently done.

Alderman Justice voiced a concern about the variance that was passed, regarding storage units for Michael Small.

Alderman Aldridge request fixing the alley off of Sanders and Ridge Rd. along Jackson Street. Road and Street Department Head Roger Tinkle can spread rock in the alley if the resident would pay for the rock. Alderman Aldridge had resident on North Main Street request a stop sign at the corner by their house. Alderman Aldridge received a picture from the city cemetery care taker, Steve Anderson of a stone that was overturned. Alderman Aldridge was contacted by Stu Cline with Blight Program questions. Aldridge was also contacted by the Scotland County Pharmacy about city employee pharmaceutical insurance.

Alderman Aldridge met with Northeast Regional Planning Marla Greiner about playground grants that are available.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to adjourn to closed session. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, aye. Harris, absent. Aldridge, aye. TIME: 9:00 p.m.

Alderman Harris returned to the meeting @ 9:15 p.m.

Alderman Harris made a motion to adjourn from closed session to open session. Alderman Campbell seconded the motion.

Alderman Campbell seconded the motion. VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye. TIME: 10:12 p.m.

Alderman Aldridge made a motion to adjourn the regular meeting. Alderman Harris seconded the motion.

VOTE: Campbell, aye. Justice, aye. Harris, aye. Aldridge, aye. TIME: 10:13 p.m.