VIDEO: Scotland County Hospital District Special Meeting on 10-10-22

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This video was recorded by Echo Menges for the NEMOnews Media Group at the Scotland County Hospital Conference Room/Library on Monday evening, October 10, 2022, during the hospital district special meeting open session.