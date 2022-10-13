Two New Hospital Board Members Sworn In, Executive Board Reorganized

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Echo Menges

The Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors held a special meeting at the hospital Monday evening, October 10, 2022. The meeting was attended by a few members of the public, two Scotland County Nursing Home District representatives, several staff members and legal council.

During the meeting, two new board members were officially sworn-in to office representing District 3 and District 5 of the Scotland County Hospital District, which is separated into six areas within the county.

New members Christine Musgrove (District 3) and Jesse Zeiset (District 5) swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and Missouri State Laws. The oath of office was given in-person and simultaneously to both members by board chairperson Lori Fulk.

The two new members are filling the open seats recently vacated by former board members Joe Doubet and Joni Lloyd.

The seat vacated by Bob Neese was filled by Nic Hatfield on September 30 for District 6. Hatfield resigned from his District 1 seat at the end of the August 30 meeting citing moving out of the district for the resignation. Aarron Holt was sworn-in to serve District 6 during the September 28 meeting.

During this week’s special meeting, a reorganization of the board was also performed.

The three recent resignations of Lloyd, Doubet and Neese left open the board vice-chairperson, secretary, and treasurer positions.

Those titles have been taken up, nominated and voted in.

Nic Hatfield has stepped into the role of vice-chairperson, replacing Lloyd. Christine Musgrove has stepped in as secretary, replacing Doubet. And Aaron Holt is the new treasurer, replacing Neese.

A video of the entire public portion of the October 10 special meeting will be made available on memphisdemocrat.com as soon as it is reasonably possible.

The board also met in closed session to discuss legal matters, hiring/firing/discipline of employees, and individually identifiable personnel information.