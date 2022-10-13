Oleva Angel Chance Memphis, Missouri 1932 – 2022

Funeral services for Oleva Chance, 90, will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday afternoon, 10/13, at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Brother Jack Sumption officiating. Interment will follow in the Memphis Cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Payne’s on Thursday afternoon 10/13

Oleva passed away Wednesday morning, 10/5, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

Memorials in lieu flowers are suggested to the First Christian Church in Memphis and can be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences may be shared with the Chance family by logging onto Payne’s website at

paynefuneralchapel. com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.