Local Bands Successful at Parade of Champions

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The 31st Parade of Champions marching band competition was held in Kahoka on Saturday, October 8. Area high school marching bands competed in the parade and field show competitions.

In the parade competition, Davis County Middle School won the Middle School/ Jr. High class with 69.66 points. Scotland County was second with 68.33 points, and Canton was third with 63.33 point. Highland got a participation award with 58.34 points.

In Class 1AA, North Shelby placed first with a 76.33. Knox County received a participation award with 69.99, and Marion County received a participation award with a 67.33

In Class 1A, Scotland County placed first with a 71.67 score. Van Far received a participation award with 68.33, and Canton received a participation award with 67.33 points.

In 2A, South Shelby place first with 78.33 points. Putnam County received a participation award with 75.99, and Highland received a participation award with 73.32.

In 3A, Macon place first with 89.66 points. Davis County received a participation award with 81.33 points.

Keokuk was the only 4A school, placing first with 89.97, and in 5A, Quincy placed first with 93.66 points, earning them the overall parade champion title.

On the field Saturday evening, Schuyler County took first place in 1A with 678 points. North Shelby was second with 677 points, and Scotland County placed third with 648.

In 2A, South Shelby took first place with a 792 score. Highland was second with 698, and Putnam County was third with a score of 682.

In special awards in 1A/2A, Scotland County won Outstanding Auxiliary and Outstand Field Commander. Schuyler County took the Outstanding Percussion award.

In 3A, Macon took first place with 888 points, and Davis County placed 2nd with 792 points. Illini West was third with 689 points. In 4A, Keokuk took first with 827 points. Keokuk swept the 3A/4A special awards for Outstanding Auxiliary, Outstanding Percussion and Outstanding Field Commander.

Quincy High School took top honors in 5A with 921 points, and won the special award categories.

Overall Awards, combining parade and field show scores, were:

People’s Choice- Highland

Outstanding Winds- Quincy

Outstanding Auxiliary-Quincy

Outstanding Percussion-Quincy

Outstanding Field Commander-Scotland County

Sweepstakes-Quincy

Overall-Grand Champion-Quincy