Letter to SCH Legal Council/Board of Directors from MO Attorney General’s Office, Public Documents Turned Over by Scotland County Hospital

The following link is a letter from the Office of the Missouri Attorney General to the Scotland County Hospital Board of Directors regarding alleged Sunshine Law violations.

9-18-22 Letter to SCH Board from MO Attorney General’s Office

The following links are public documents turned over to the Memphis Democrat by Scotland County Hospital CEO Dr. Meagan Weber in response to a series of MO Sunshine Law requests made since August 18, 2022. If more documents are received, they will be added to this list.

3-28-19 SCH Foundation Meeting Minutes

4-15-20 SCH Foundation Meeting Minutes

6-15-22 Special Meeting Open Session Minutes

6-27-19 SCH Foundation Board Meeting Minutes

6-28-22 Board Meeting Open Session Minutes

7-11-22 Special Meeting Closed Session Minutes

7-18-22 Special Meeting Open Session DRAFT

7-20-20 SCH Foundation Meeting Minutes

7-26-22 Board Meeting Open Session Minutes

8-30-2022 Board Meeting Closed Session REVISED DRAFT

8-30-2022 Board Meeting Open Session DRAFT

9-19-22 Special Meeting Closed Session Minutes DRAFT

9-27-22 Board Meeting Closed Session DRAFT

9-27-22 Board Meeting Open Session Minutes DRAFT

9-27-22 Neese Resignation 10-3-22

SCH Response Letter Sunshine Request