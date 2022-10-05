Rebecca Annette “Becky” Colvin, 74, of Wyaconda, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Country Aire Retirement Center in Lewistown, Missouri.

Becky was born on May 2, 1948, in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Russell and Hazel Jean Breckenridge Cravens.

She graduated from the Memphis High School Class of 1966, and continued her education at the Kirksville State Teachers College.

On August 19, 1967, at the Memphis United Methodist Church, Becky married Edward Francis “Ed” Colvin and to this union twin boys were born.

Becky will be remembered fondly by countless students whose lives she touched during her fifty-year career as a teacher in Missouri schools. She began working as a substitute teacher in 1967, and in 1984, she became an instructional aide at Wyaconda C-1. She later worked at Gorin Elementary, and most recently worked as an aide at Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch.

Everyone who knew Becky will remember her kind smile and friendly nature. She was a tireless cheerleader for her boys, and especially enjoyed watching them play baseball. She was an avid Kansas City Royals fan, and she and Ed enjoyed raising Labrador Retrievers. She had a special talent for decorating, and took pride in creating a warm and welcoming home. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was a member of the New Hope Church at Kahoka, Missouri.

Becky is survived by her husband Ed Colvin of Wyaconda, Missouri; two sons, Marc and his wife Laura Colvin of Wyaconda, Missouri, and Greg and his wife Cynthia Colvin of Hamilton, Illinois; three grandchildren, Erin, Owen and Cy; a sister-in-law, Margaret Ann and Kenneth Clark of Quincy, Illinois; a niece, Doris St. Clair-Anderson of Palmyra, Missouri; a close friend, Maxine Lancaster of Memphis, Missouri; along with a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Hazel Jean Cravens.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri with the family greeting friends at that time.

Interment will be in the Wyaconda Cemetery in Wyaconda, Missouri

Pastor Don Sherwood will officiate and music will be provided by Doris St. Clair-Anderson. Casket Bearers will be Greg Colvin, Marc Colvin, Chris Humes, Joe Humes, Ken Penfield, and Martin Dix.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Becky Colvin may be left to the Wyaconda Cemetery Association. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.