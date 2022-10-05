Margaret J. Watson, 87, of Canton, Illinois formerly of Memphis, Missouri, passed away early Saturday, Sept 24, 2022 at the Red Oak Estates in Canton, Illinois.

Margaret was born on June 18, 1935 in Scotland County, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph and Cleo (McHugh) Purvis. She married Roy M. Watson on May 24, 1953 in Scotland County, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 2016 after 63 years of marriage.

Margaret was employed at many different jobs during her lifetime including Canton Super Drugs, Montgomery Wards Catalog Co.(where she and her husband were owners as well as managers), Cook’s Men Store & heartland Resources Inc. She also helped her husband on their farm for many years.

During her younger years she was a very good athlete playing both baseball and basketball. She and her sister Esty were on a basketball team that won the state championship during high school.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, traveling with her husband, gardening, her flowers, taking care of the chickens, helping out around the farm & playing cards.

She was a very devout Christian who loved teaching children at Sunday School. Prior to moving to Canton she attended Richland Baptist Church in Scotland County.

Survivors include her son: Terry(Debra)Watson of Canton, IL: nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren with another on the way.

Besides being preceded in death by her husband, she had two sons, Jeff and Tony Watson, her parents, two sisters, Joan Beasley and Estalene (Esty) Eyler.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Richland Baptist Church in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon, Oct.2, at 3:00 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Brother Mike Wilson officiating. Interment followed in the Memphis Cemetery. At the conclusion of the services everyone was invited back to share a meal and fellowship at Payne’s provided and served by the Richland Baptist Church members.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Watson, Joseph Watson, Larry Purvis, Cory Watson, Marc Flynn, and Matthew Watson. Honorary pallbearers were David Watson, Danny Watson, Steven Watson, Rick Purvis, and Lynn Purvis

Online condolences may be shared with the Watson family by logging onto Payne’s website at paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.