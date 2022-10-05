Love Lives Here: Community Rallies in Support of Teresa Sears

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By Echo Menges

People from throughout the area showed up in force to support Scotland County native daughter Teresa Sears who has been battling cancer. A benefit meal and auction was held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Memphis on Friday night, September 30, 2022, to raise money to help with Sears’ medical bills and expenses.

Organizers of the event were blown away by the amount of support that poured in from donors and attendees alike.

“I’ve known Teresa all of my life,” said volunteer Louella Tague. “I grew up next door to her.”

Sears, who was at the event, spent the evening laughing, smiling, visiting with family, friends, and neighbors, getting lots of hugs and well wishes as donations poured in for the benefit.

“We didn’t know it was going to be this big,” said co-organizer and family friend Stephanie Richmond.

“We weren’t expecting this,” said co-organizer Ashley Sears, who is also Teresa’s daughter-in-law.

“They asked for one donation and you see what showed up. God did some kind of miracle. We were hoping for 20 things to auction, and it exploded,” said Tague. “I have no idea what it will total up to but we are hoping for thousands of dollars.”

Organizers estimated that 150 people came to the event staying for the meal, live auction, and raffle.

The meal included an assortment of locally sourced foods, pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, green beans, and cheesy potatoes, along with an assortment of salads and desserts. Becky Burr provided much of the food, though she was hesitant to take any credit and made sure to point out several donated food for the meal.

“Don’t put me in,” said Becky Burr modestly. “It’s not about me.”

Auctioneers Travis and Angie Bell of Bell Auction Service hosted the live auction and fetched thousands of dollars auctioning approximately 75 donated items, which poured in from community members and local businesses. Cream pies were selling for hundreds of dollars, and many other items were auctioned off for much more.

All of the money that was raised will be used to pay medical and other expenses as Sears continues to fight cancer, which is estimated to be considerable. The amount of love and support that emerged for Sears, which was inspired by the benefit, cannot be counted. It was immeasurable to Sears, her family, and her friends.

“Everybody came now – when she needs them,” said Tague. “I think Teresa realizes how much people care.”