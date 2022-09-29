| logout
Kina Billings Signs with Hannibal-LaGrange University
Kina Billings signed her letter of intent to play softball for the Hannibal-LaGrange University Trojans on Wednesday. She intends to graduate early and play spring ball for HLG. Kina is flanked by her parents Michael and Tammy Billings. Standing behind her (L-R) are HLG head coach Dan Hurst and Scotland County head coach Riley Lucas