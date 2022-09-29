David Cochran

08/02/1950-09/07/2022

David Cochran, a decorated Army veteran and longtime resident of Memphis, MO, passed away on September 17, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dave, as he was known by many, was born on August 2, 1950, to John and Edna (Wolfe) Cochran. He grew up in the Mount Sterling area and attended Van Buren Schools.

After high school he was drafted into the Vietnam War. He proudly served as 2nd of the 506, in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles Division. He was honorably discharged and highly decorated. He took great pride in his military service.

After the war, David returned home and married Sheryl Meade and she preceded him death. On August 11,1983, he married Linda Ann Poos.

Over the years, he was frequently found on the pitchers mound playing men’s fast pitch softball or spending his Sundays at the auction. The family moved to Memphis, MO, in 1986 and he began working for Stanley Mohr on the Mohr family farm. He retired after twenty years from Scotland County Courthouse. He and his wife, Linda, enjoyed their retirement spending time with their family, watching their grandkids play sports, and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Cubs.

David was preceded in death by his first wife, Sheryl; sister, Sandra Cochran; two brothers, Roger Cochran and Lonnie Cochran, two sister-in-laws, Mary Cochran and Marty Cochran, his parents, John and Edna Cochran, and mother-in-law, Eloise Poos.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Cochran of Memphis; his bchildren: Colt (Amanda Flanery) Cochran of Memphis, MO, Curtis(Angela) Cochran of Arbela, MO, Cindy (Darrel) Zaehringer of Conesville, IA, Melissa Meade of Downing, MO, and Amanda Jennings of Fairfield, Iowa; three brothers: Emmett Cochran of Memphis, MO, Micheal (Joy) Cochran of Memphis, MO, and Jimmy Cochran of Hutchinson, KS; one sister: Beth Cochran of Los Altos, California; one sister-in-law: Michaelene Cochran of Memphis, MO; one brother-in-law, Randy (Nancy) Poos of Washington, IA; as well as several grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to the V.F.W. Post 4958 in Memphis, MO and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday morning, Oct. 1st, at 11:00 A.M. with Chris Sprouse officiating at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with a visitation scheduled for one hr. before the time of service. At the conclusion of the service Military Honors will be provided by the Wallace W. Gillespie V.F.W. Post # 4958 0f Memphis, Missouri and two from his unit in the state military honors program. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in the Harner Cemetery at Mt. Sterling, IA. Honorary Pallbearers will be Darrell Zaehringer, Jim Ward, Mike Stephenson, Larry Curry, Buddy Wheeler, and Bill Holland.

Online condolences may be shared with the Cochran family by logging onto Payne’s website at www. paynefuneralchapel.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.