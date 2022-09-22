Memphis FFA Trap Teams Compete at Schuyler, Memphis & Paris

The Memphis FFA Chapter Trap Teams participated in two trap shooting meets on September 10th. The teams were first on the line at a foggy Bosco’s Gun Club near Lancaster, MO, Saturday morning, September 10th for the Schuyler County FFA annual trap shoot. Schuyler County hosted 60 squads from 21 schools. The Memphis Boys B Team earned the first place position in the Boys Division with a team score of 236/250. Boys B Team members were Aaron McDaniel, Eric Mohr, Hugh Baker, Phillip Esser and Aden Drummond. Senior Aaron McDaniel took home the second place individual shooter award with a 50/50 and Junior Hugh Baker took home the third place individual award with a score of 50/50. When there is a tied score, the rankings are based on longest streaks. Junior Emma Harvey brought home the third place individual trophy in the Girls Division.

When the teams moved on to Memphis later that morning at the Lake Show-Me Gun Range, the Girls A Team took first place in the Girls Division. Team members were Madi Frederick, Emma Harvey, Kendal Anderson, Penelope Cline and Kylie Small. Girls B Team took second place in that division and the team members were Kassidee Jack, Casidey Altobelli-Frederick, Zada Ketchum, Hannah Campbell and Sadie Jackson. Kendal Anderson took home the Girls Division third place trophy with a score of 44/50. In the Boys Division, Senior Eric Mohr earned the first place individual trophy with a score of 49/50. The Memphis Boys A Team earned the second place trophy with a score of 233/250. Team members were Corbin Blessing, Hunter Holt, Kallen Hamlin, Merit Miller and Payton Frederick. Memphis hosted 17 schools which made up 53 squads at their trap shoot.

“Several shooters are showing consistency early in the season,” said Co-Captain, Senior Aaron McDaniel. A tradition of the Memphis FFA Trap Shooting program is to shoot the hat of any team member that shoots their first ever perfect round of 25/25 and subsequent streaks. This is done by having a coach stand on a trap house and throw the hat in the air (weighted with rocks or a bottle of water) and team members shoot that hat, often allowing the hat to hit the ground in the distance and then pummeling it with shells. Shooters that have obtain that level of shooting this season are: Senior Phillip Esser on September 10th with a 25/25; Senior Eric Mohr on September 10th with a 50/50; Junior Kendal Anderson on August 29th with a 25/25; Senior Aaron McDaniel on September 10th with a 50/50 and Junior Hugh Baker on September 10th with a 75/75.

On Thursday, September 15th the trap teams traveled to Paris to shoot. The Girls A Team brought home the first place trophy in the Girls Division out of 7 teams with a score of 176/250. Girls A Team members shooting in Paris were Senior Elsie Kigar, Junior Madi Frederick, Junior Emma Harvey, Junior Kendal Anderson and Sophomore Emma Gist. The Boys A Team brought home the first place trophy in the Boys Division out of 43 teams in Paris with score of 231/250. Junior Corbin Blessing earned the 2nd Place individual trophy with a score of 48/50 and Junior Kallen Hamlin earned the 3rd Place individual trophy with a score of 48/50. The first place boys team in Paris was Senior Aaron McDaniel, Junior Kallen Hamlin, Junior Corbin Blessing, Junior Hunter Holt and Sophomore Merit Miller.

