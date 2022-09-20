Twila Bernice Fulk

09/10/1926 – 09/15/2022

Twila Bernice Fulk, 96, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

Twila was born on September 10, 1926, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Ira Douglas and Beulah Mae Grinstead Adams.

She attended Granger Elementary and High School before graduating from the Keokuk High School in the Class of 1944.

On December 16, 1945, in Keokuk, Iowa, Twila married Clayton Wayne Fulk and to this union three children were born.

After their marriage they farmed north of Arbela, Missouri. Twila worked for the Scotland County Hospital, in the dietary department, for several years.

She was a member of the Arbela United Methodist Church and later the Memphis First Christian Church and was active in both during her time there.

She enjoyed farm life, her church family, taking walks on the farm, planting a garden, reading, sewing and embroidering. She was an excellent cook and especially enjoyed making a variety of Christmas candies. She enjoyed scrapbooking family history and made books for her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She was a role model of strength, faith, love, family and fortitude.

Twila is survived by a son, Joseph Rex and his wife, Lori Fulk of Memphis, Missouri, a son in law, Bill Upton of Nampa, Idaho; seven grandchildren, Andy (Emily) Upton, Sally (Hank) Brooks, Michael Fulk and Jordan (Deanna) Fulk, Dwayne, Chris and Brian Fulk; several great grandchildren, including Evynleigh and Berkley, Emmett, and Emma and Zander; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Russell Wayne Fulk; a daughter, Jane Lynn Upton; a brother, Wayne Adams; and a sister, Alice Lee Smith.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11: 00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Memphis Cemetery in Memphis, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Twila Fulk may be left to the Avenue of Flags at the Memphis Cemetery. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.