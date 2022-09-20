Linda Sue Powell

12/02/1953 – 09/19/2022

Linda Sue Powell, 68, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 5:38 a.m. Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home.

Born on December 2, 1953, in Bloomfield, Iowa, the daughter of David and Ethel Mae (Davis) Liles.

Survivors include her daughter: Angela Sawyer of Winchester, Tennessee; son: Gene (Roxanne Kruse) Hilpert of West Point, Iowa; four grandchildren: Tadd Sawyer, Teja (Jack) Anderson, Tristen (Sydni) Hilpert, Emily Hilpert; three great grandchildren and one on the way. Also surviving are siblings: Patty Freburg, Mike Liles, Jack Liles, Ronnie Liles, Marla Keith and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother: Greg.

Linda worked for Publix Groceries in Orlando, Florida and Native Village of Eyak in Cordova, Alaska. She enjoyed quilting and her grandchildren.

Her body has been entrusted to the crematory of Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

No services will be held at this time.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www. schmitzfuneralhomes. com. Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.