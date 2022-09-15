Judy Lynn Kennedy (65) of Arbela, MO, passed away peacefully, in her sleep at her home. Judy was born on November 9, 1956, the beloved daughter of Richard and Twila (Dannenhauer) Stevenson.

Judy graduated from Scotland County High School in 1974 and went on to achieve her L.P.N in 2009. She worked for a time at the Scotland County Hospital but her greatest role in life was that of a wife, mother, and grandma. Judy married Randy Kennedy on December 5, 1996, in Milton, IA and from there they blended their lives and family together. Judy adored her dogs, yards sales and was an excellent seamstress, but her true passion in life was being a grandma and taking her grandchildren on travels and adventures and passing on the stories, memories, and skills she learned in life onto them to carry on her legacy.

Judy will be deeply missed by her devoted husband Randy; sons Richard Joseph (Salli) Bowen of Arbela, Timothy Lloyd (Jessica) Bowen from Live Oak, Florida, and Ransley James Kennedy of Arbela; daughter Tavia (Zeb) Ferguson, of Kahoka; her loving mother, Twila Mae Stevenson; her brother Charles Allan (Sara) Stevenson of St. Louis; and her beloved grandchildren Joseph (Laura) Bowen, Chloe Bowen, Zoey Bowen, Colton Bowen, and Killian Ferguson; Niece Elaina Stevenson, Nephew Landon(Katie) Stevenson, Great Nephew Leland Henry Heath Stevenson, Great Niece Addison Twila Stevenson, and her best, best friend forever, Linda Haley Fox-Wahe, and several cousins.

Judy was preceded in passing by her father, Richard Stevenson, her brother, Donald Henry Stevenson, and her other best, best friend forever, Jody Priebe Skaggs.

Visitation with family was held Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10 am. The funeral service for Judy to celebrate the joy that was her life was at 12:00pm on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home. Pastor Robert Moseley officiated. Interment was at Christy Cemetery immediately following the service.

Donations in Judy’s name may be sent to the family.

Friends and family are welcome to share their stories and memories of Judy at www.wilsontriplett.com