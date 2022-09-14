School Board Approves Tiger Plaza Sign
PROTECTED CONTENT
Minutes of Sept. 8, 2022 meeting:
The Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, September 8, 2022. Vice-President Derek Weber called the regular meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with four members present. Jason Small and Jamie Triplett arrived at 6:43 p.m. Trinity Davis was absent.
II. Consent Agenda
The board voted 6-0 to approve the following items on the Consent Agenda:
Minutes – August 11th, 2022 meeting
Procedural Evaluations as follows-
1. District Food Service – Mrs. Judy Thomas
2. Elementary and Secondary Curriculum – Mrs. Tallman & Mr. Stott
3. Parents as Teachers Program – Mrs. Shalley
4. Secondary Vocational Program – Mr. Stott
5. Supplemental Programs-Mrs. Tallman
•Approved Updated Sub List
•Overnight Stay Request – FFA and FCCLA
•Approve Policy BBFA – Board Member Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure
III. Old Business
A. Financial Update – The board reviewed the year-to-date financial statements. Year-to-date revenues currently total $556,686.14 and Year-to-date expenditures are $909,406.19. The district is currently operating with a deficit of $352,720.05.
B. Facility Projects – The board voted 6-0 to approve the lighted Tiger Plaza sign from Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps for $7,840.00 as presented by Dr. Ryan Bergeson.
C. Career Ladder Handbook – The board voted 6-0 to align our Career Ladder Plan with the requirements set forth by the State of Missouri based on the guidance that was released on August 18th, 2022.
D. Gifted Handbook – The board voted 6-0 to approve the SCR-I Gifted Education Handbook as prepared by Mrs. Angela Cochran.
E. SRCSP – The board voted 6-0 to update the district’s required SRCSP with no changes from March 2022, as recommended by our local Scotland County Health Department.
IV. New Business
A. Approve Transportation Routes – The board voted 6-0 to approve the District Transportation routes for 2022-2023 as presented by the Transportation Director, Bryan Chance.
B. Accept Letter of Resignation – The board voted 6-0 to accept the letter of resignation from Edith Lucas.
C. October Board Meeting Date –The October Board meeting will be on Thursday, October 13 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.
Open session adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
In closed session the following items were approved:
•Closed session minutes of August 11, 2022 6-0
•Hire Laney Campbell as Paraprofessional. 6-0