School Board Approves Tiger Plaza Sign

Minutes of Sept. 8, 2022 meeting:

The Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, September 8, 2022. Vice-President Derek Weber called the regular meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with four members present. Jason Small and Jamie Triplett arrived at 6:43 p.m. Trinity Davis was absent.

II. Consent Agenda

The board voted 6-0 to approve the following items on the Consent Agenda:

Minutes – August 11th, 2022 meeting

Procedural Evaluations as follows-

1. District Food Service – Mrs. Judy Thomas

2. Elementary and Secondary Curriculum – Mrs. Tallman & Mr. Stott

3. Parents as Teachers Program – Mrs. Shalley

4. Secondary Vocational Program – Mr. Stott

5. Supplemental Programs-Mrs. Tallman

•Approved Updated Sub List

•Overnight Stay Request – FFA and FCCLA

•Approve Policy BBFA – Board Member Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure

III. Old Business

A. Financial Update – The board reviewed the year-to-date financial statements. Year-to-date revenues currently total $556,686.14 and Year-to-date expenditures are $909,406.19. The district is currently operating with a deficit of $352,720.05.

B. Facility Projects – The board voted 6-0 to approve the lighted Tiger Plaza sign from Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps for $7,840.00 as presented by Dr. Ryan Bergeson.

C. Career Ladder Handbook – The board voted 6-0 to align our Career Ladder Plan with the requirements set forth by the State of Missouri based on the guidance that was released on August 18th, 2022.

D. Gifted Handbook – The board voted 6-0 to approve the SCR-I Gifted Education Handbook as prepared by Mrs. Angela Cochran.

E. SRCSP – The board voted 6-0 to update the district’s required SRCSP with no changes from March 2022, as recommended by our local Scotland County Health Department.

IV. New Business

A. Approve Transportation Routes – The board voted 6-0 to approve the District Transportation routes for 2022-2023 as presented by the Transportation Director, Bryan Chance.

B. Accept Letter of Resignation – The board voted 6-0 to accept the letter of resignation from Edith Lucas.

C. October Board Meeting Date –The October Board meeting will be on Thursday, October 13 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

Open session adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

In closed session the following items were approved:

•Closed session minutes of August 11, 2022 6-0

•Hire Laney Campbell as Paraprofessional. 6-0