Scotland County FFA Trap Team Announces 2022 Lineup

The Scotland County High School Memphis FFA Trap Team had the 2022 school year tryouts August 8-10 at the Lake Show-Me Trap & Skeet Range. Three nights of tryouts were held. Shooters could shoot rounds of 25 each night for a total of 6 rounds. A total of 30 FFA students make up 6 squads. Along with a Boys A Team and a Boys B Team, there is a Boys C Team and a Girls A Team and a Girls B Team and a co-ed alternate team.. Seniors Elsie Kigar and Aaron McDaniel were selected by their peers to be leaders as this year’s Co- Captains.

The Memphis FFA Chapter will field 6 trap teams this season. When shooting competitions that gender designate between boys and girls teams, there will be Boys A, Boys B and Boys C Teams and Girls A and B Teams, based on weekly shooting averages. When there are no gender designations, teams will be co-ed, according to individual averages placing the shooters on an A, B C, D, E & F Team.

The individual averages for the shooters after try-outs are as follows (based on rounds of 25 birds): Corbin Blessing (Junior, 22.67), Hunter Holt (Junior, 21.5), Elsie Kigar (Senior, 21.5), Hugh Baker (Junior, 21.33), Payton Frederick (Junior, 20.5), Merit Miller (Sophomore, 20.33), Kendal Anderson (Junior, 20.2), Kallen Hamlin (Junior, 20.0), Emma Gist (Sophomore, 19.7), Eric Mohr (Senior, 19.67), Aaron McDaniel (Senior, 19.67), Penelope Cline (Senior, 19.5), Madi Frederick (Junior, 19.2), Emma Harvey (Junior, 19.2), Phillip Esser (Senior, 19.17), Wesley McSparren (Freshmen, 18.50), Mason Mallett (Sophomore, 18.17), Hannah Campbell (Sophomore, 17.0), Aiden Drummond (Sophomore, 17.0), Cody Briggs (Sophomore, 17.0), Mason Parsons (Sophomore, 16.5), Carter Clatt (Freshman, 16.0), Cassidy Frederick (Sophomore, 15.8), Kylie Small (Sophomore, 15.3), Kasidee Jack (Sophomore, 15.2), Zada Ketchum (Freshman, 14.7), Bode Austin (Freshman, 14.33), Grayson Chance (Sophomore, 12.83), Jacob Wills (Junior, 12.33) and Sadie Jackson (Freshman, 11.0).

The trap team will be in their first competition of the season on September 3rd at the West Quincy Gun Club. The next weekend, on September 10th, teams from around the northern half of Missouri participate in both the Schuyler County Tournament and the Scotland County Tournament. The Schuyler County Shoot will take place at Bosco’s south of Lancaster and the Scotland County Shoot will be at the Lake Show Me Trap & Skeet facility. The public is welcome to bring a lawn chair and attend and watch the shooting competitions, concessions will be available as a fundraiser for the team.

The Memphis FFA Trap Team also invites the public out to watch them shoot as they host the annual fundraiser Shoot-a-Thon and Alumni Shoot on Sunday, September 25th at Dave Koch’s Little Fox River Sporting Clays (north of Memphis) beginning at 11 am and running all afternoon, with a food stand as part of the fundraiser. Please bring a lawn chair. Call Waltedda Blessing, Memphis FFA Chapter Advisor, for more information or to sponsor one of the FFA trap shooters at the Scotland County School District at 660-465-8531 or email at wblessing@ scotland.k12.mo.us. Anyone is welcome to attend and anyone of any age and shooting skill level can shoot at the fundraiser on September 25th. Spectators are always invited to any of the trap shooting competitions.