Road to Close for Pavement Work on Route U in Knox County

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, August 22-23, 30-31, MoDOT crews will be performing pavement work on Route U in Knox County. The road will be closed at Route D to Route E between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as all work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change. For more information on this and other roadwork in your area, you can visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or call our customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).

Summer is a great time for traveling our beautiful state! Whatever your travel plans in Missouri, MoDOT has you covered with tools that will help make your traveling smooth, safe, and prepared! Go to modot.org and click on the traveler tab to see highway construction zones, sign up for road closure text alerts, and learn how you can help make our roads safer.