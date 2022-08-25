New Bridge on Missouri Route 11 in Adair County Opens

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HANNIBAL, MO – The new bridge over Floyd Creek on Missouri Route 11 in Adair County, approximately 7 miles east of Kirksville, is now open after closing for replacement in April. This is the tenth bridge completed as part of the Fixing Access to Rural Missouri (FARM) Bridge Program, a design-build contract that will replace 31 poor condition bridges across northern Missouri. “The contractor is making great progress with many of the bridge projects as we are nearly one-third of the way into the program,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander. Lehman-Wilson was named the contractor for the program.

Currently, 3 other bridges included in the FARM program are under construction for replacement.

The full list of bridges on the program can be found at FARM Bridge Program web page.

Taking care of potholes, culverts and other issues on state roads require MoDOT crews work alongside traffic. Please watch out for our crews, pay attention to signs and slow down in all work zones.

