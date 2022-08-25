Living Life Over

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

35 Years Ago

If you are traveling within 75 miles of Memphis and you see some flashing lights, don’t be alarmed, it is not a UFO! What you are seeing are the lights on the newly constructed TV tower located southwest of Colony.

The tower, erected by KTVO-TV, Kirksville-Ottumwa, IA, is one of the tallest in the United States, and among the tallest in the world. The 2,000-foot tower, equipment and anchors, cover 160 acres of land. Seven levels of strobe lights, with a total of 19 lights, can be seen for miles.

The tower was built to increase the number of viewers. The estimated cost of the construction is 1.4 million dollars. It is expected to attract a viewing audience of a 150-mile radius.

60 Years Ago

Miss Janice Watson, daughter of Eleanor Watson of Kirksville, MO, became the bride of Vernon Triplett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Triplett of Memphis, MO in an impressive ceremony Sunday afternoon, August 10, at 2 pm in the Memphis Methodist Church. The Reverend J. Freder Rick Lawson performed the double ring ceremony in the presence of the family and a large company of guests.

The Scotland County area schools will begin Monday, August 27, it was announced by Callie C. Smith, County Superintendent of Schools.

Miss Arlene Huff, 18-year-old member of the Rutledge 4-H Crackerjacks, showed the grand champion, Hereford heifer at the Scotland County Fair this year.

The Class of 1952, Memphis High School, will hold a reunion at the city lake at 12 noon September 2.

Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Ross of 120 West Orange at Mexico, MO., announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Kay Rose to David Burns, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.P. Burns of Memphis.

The backyard of 235 North Adams has been a very exciting place the last few days. All of the children in this neighborhood had a carnival for Muscular Dystrophy. There were games, refreshments, parade, and closed with a very exciting Thrill Show on Monday night, August 20. Those participating were Tommy and Richard Frogge, John Dodge, Glenn Gregg, Patty Davis, Connie, Kathy, Ricky, Rodney Gray, Leon Buford, Brenda Myers, Ted, and Lynn Riney, $7.89 was collected and sent to Muscular Dystrophy Fund.

70 Years Ago

Miss Bessie Marlene Ludwick, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Ludwick, became the bridge of Donald Hyde, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Hyde, at 5 pm, Sunday, August 10, at the Memphis Methodist Church.

Four generations of the Hetzer family were present at a picnic honoring Mrs. Dave Webb on her 80th birthday Sunday at her home.

A member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol was at the court house giving examinations for driver’s license applicants, yesterday for the first time in Scotland County.

Miss Joan Fetters, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Fetters, and Dwight A. DeRosear, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred DeRosear were married Friday, August 8, at 2 pm, in St. Mary’s Church at Adair. Father Mels Newman performed the ceremony with the immediate families and a few friends present.

75 Years Ago

The Gerhold building on the south side of the square, occupied by the E.J. Cladwell Co., will be extended back toward the alley approximately 45 feet.

The new addition will be one story, constructed of concrete blocks and the contract has been let to J. M. Creek. Work will be on the building will start within a few days.

Part of the new addition will be used for the salesroom, enlarging the present room, enlarging the present room, and the balance will be used for a stock room. The present stock room is on the second floor.

80 Years Ago

E.V. Moorman, prominent business and churchman, died at a hospital at Quincy, Saturday night August 8, at midnight. Mr. Moorman and his brother began their business career at Gorin in Scotland County with the manufacture of “Moormans Hog Remedy”. The business grew and they moved to Quincy, where they continued to prosper. They built a brick building for their business at Gorin, which was later used as an opera house, public hall, skating rink, etc. The building has since been razed.

Mrs. Maude L. Davis, widow of the late John F. Davis, well-known Scotland County woman, was married last Thursday evening August 6 at Moberly, MO., at 6:30 pm to Reverend J.M. Dawkins, well-known Baptist minister of Kirksville. The ceremony was performed by Rev. J. Clark Hensley of Moberly.

Lieutenant Commander George T. Dierking of San Francisco, arrived here Monday afternoon to spend a 15-day furlough with Mrs. Dierking and daughter, Ann, at the home of the latter’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.M. Frogge.

90 Years Ago

Scotland County winners in the 1982 Democratic primary included J.C. Woodsmall for representative; William Suter, for Judge of the Eastern District; D.A. Wise, Judge for the Western District; J.B. Smoot, Prosecuting Attorney; Seth D. Trotter, Sheriff; Price Miller, Assessor; H.S. Ratherford, Treasurer; James Sanders, Surveyor; and Dr. P.M. Baker, Coroner.

Mrs. Agnes Baschmann, who formerly conducted a millinery shop on the east side of the square, died in Booker, TX, July 31.

The Lion Club has appointed a committee to discover the prevailing opinion among Memphis merchants as to the location of Highway 4, whether it should go through or around the city. Committee members are C.J. Wiegner, Charles Swift, and W.H. Roberts.

100 Years Ago

Congressman M.A. Romjue’s plurality over his next opponent in a three-man race for the Democratic nomination for congress was 5,509. Senator Wesley M. McMurry defeated S.E. Botsford for the State Senator nomination by a majority of 644 votes.

Members of the Salem Sunday School had a basket dinner in honor of Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Bainte and family of Grand Junction, CO., who were visiting relatives and friends in that community.

S.L West and Albert M. Lovell left Sunday night for Brunswick, MO., to attend a pharmacy school.