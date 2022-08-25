Downing Depot Museum News

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Submitted by Judy Sharp

As 2022’s summer comes to an end, students are back in school, and the fall events begin happening.

• Come to the Scotland County Antique Festival in downtown Memphis this week. The weather should be mild, a bit cooler than it’s been, and we’re looking forward to seeing some of you there. Look for the yellow tent on the west side of the courthouse—that’ll be the Downing Depot Museum with some samples of our historical items.

We’ll be setting up Wednesday evening and some on Thursday, then we’ll be “open for business” Thursday and Friday evenings and most of Saturday. We hope to have some good visits while we sit around discussing “Celebrating the Past: Looking to the Future” of Downing and our surrounds.

We expect to have some of the Museum quilts on display in the Quilt Show at the Boyer Event Center on the northeast corner of the square, Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm. So don’t miss that either.

• In early September, visit the Downing Depot Museum during the Downing Appreciation Days in the Appreciation Days Park in Downing, south of Hwy 136, between Routes A and V on Bondurant Street (watch for the nice directional signs). There will be a Vespers service Sunday evening, September 4, to open the week’s celebration, “Time to Uncap Downing’s Mystery of 50 Years Ago.”

The celebration will continue during the evenings of Thursday and Friday, September 8 and 9, and after the parade Saturday, September 10. The Depot Museum will be open those evenings and most of Saturday—and the mystery continues… Who will be the Grand Marshall this year? and Was the Time Capsule ever found? We know Linda Jackson and team have put a lot of time, brain power, and energy into this last question, so let’s find out the answer.

SO…

1. Visit us this week at the Scotland County Antique Festival, August 24–27; yellow tent on the west side of the courthouse; Thursday and Friday evenings and most of the day Saturday. Also see the Quilt Show at the Boyer Event Center, northeast corner of the square, Saturday, 9 am to 6 pm.

2. Visit the Depot Museum during Downing Appreciation Days, September 8–10; south of Hwy 136, Thursday and Friday evenings, and most of Saturday.

3. For an individual appointment to view the Downing Depot Museum collections, or to donate items, information, or money to the Museum, call Jerry or Margaret Scurlock, 660-379-2467, Carol or Don Scurlock, 641-929-3915, or Judy Sharp, 660-342-1454.

Stop by to say hello, see what’s on display from the Museum, and sit for a visit to share knowledge about our area’s history. Hope to see you soon!