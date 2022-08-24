Funeral Service Notice

A Mass for Christian Burial for Larry D. Campbell, 81, of Memphis will be held Tuesday Morning, Aug. 30, at 11:00 A.M at the St. Johns Catholic Church in Memphis.

A visitation is scheduled for Monday evening, Aug. 29, from 6 to 8 P.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis with the family present at that time.

Larry Campbell passed away Monday afternoon, August 15, 2022, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis with his family by his side.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to either the Friendship Cemetery Association or The St. Johns Catholic Church in Memphis and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, Missouri 63555.

A complete obituary will be posted in next week’s issue.