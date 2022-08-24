Don Chancellor Obituary

Don Chancellor, 69, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Saturday Evening, August 20, 2022, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Don was born on February 12, 1953, in Edina, Missouri, the son of Miles Franklin and Roberta Grace Enness Chancellor.

He spent his entire life in Memphis, and graduated from the Scotland County High School in the Class of 1971. He continued his education in Creston, Iowa technical school learning autobody repair. Don opened “Don’s Body Shop” in Memphis, Missouri, and was still working on cars at the time of his passing.

He enjoyed passing the time visiting with customers or at one of his many stops around town to shoot the breeze. He enjoyed bowling but most of all he loved visiting family and friends.

Don is survived by a brother, Larry and Kathryn Chancellor of Pampa, Texas; a nephew, Robert Chancellor of Pampa, Texas; several cousins, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Roberta Chancellor.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri, with the family greeting friends at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday Morning.

Interment in the Memphis Cemetery will take place at a later date.

The family would like to stress that the dress code will be very casual in memory of Don.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Don Chancellor may be left to the family’s wishes. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.