Living Life Over

10 Years Ago

Liberty Energy (Mid-States) Corp., d/b/a Liberty Utilities, has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission to change its Infrastructure System Replacement Surcharge (ISRS).

Liberty Utilities is seeking the adjustment to reflect infrastructure replacement investments made by the natural gas company from October 2010 through May 2012. These costs for natural gas pipeline replacements and relocations are not currently included in Liberty’s rates.

The current ISRS for residential customers is $0.68 a month. Liberty proposes to increase that $1.69.

15 Years Ago

A change in ownership of a local cable television franchise means the provider for Memphis will be downsizing.

Officials with Superior Cable stressed that the available programming will not be shrinking, just the size of the company, providing the service.

Principal owner, Rob Talbot, said the downsizing will be a good thing for local customers.

He said the company will continue to review possible upgrades to the offerings, but noted that adding channels costs money. Talbot stated that more than 60 perecent of the monthly cable bills goes to pay for the programming, leaving a shrinking piece of the pie for service and overhead.

25 Years Ago

After a highly successful start to her music career, local singer Schelle Cooley, is continuing to turn out the songs. Cooley recently released her second album, “Precious Memories.”

The new album includes songs by the Bud Reese Trio (Reese, Cooley, and J.C. Brown), the Harvest Band, the Allegiance Quartet (Danielle Bair, Cooley, Tim Carson, and Tim Peterson) and background vocals by J.C. and LaMayra Brown.

Cooley released her first album entitled “Smalltown Memories“ in 1994. She won Country Music Showdown in Clark County Fair in 1993 and 1994 and was the first place winner of the Main Street Music Hall talent search at the Lake of the Ozarks in 1995 and 1996.

She is currently working as a back-up singer for Bud Reese while singing for a variety of other local groups at music shows.

35 Years Ago

Bids for the concrete work and for building are being requested at the present time, toward the moving of the Country Cooked Potato Chip Factory of Memphis. The building will be built in the northeast part of Memphis on the ground purchased by the Scotland County Industrial Board. If the bids are suitable to the owners, the factory will be moved to Memphis in the near future.

45 Years Ago

The Highway Patrol reported a non-injury station wagon – train collision which occurred at 4:45 p, Saturday at the Route M and railroad crossing in Rutledge, according to the Daily Express.

The accident occurred when a southbound vehicle driven by Zimmerman of Rutledge, was attemptign to cross the tracks and the engine of the vehicle became flooded and teh station wagon stopped on the tracks.

The driver was unable to get the vehicle started and when the gates came down at the crossing indicating an approaching train.Zimmerman and a passenger in her vehicle got out before the train struck. Efforts to stop the train around the curve failed.

The train was a westbound Santa Fe freight.

55 Years Ago

The U.S. Air Force planes a jont training exercise early Friday by the North American Defense Command (NORAD) and Air Force bombings over Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois.

The Air Force said there may be some “disturbing but harmless high altitude sonic booms.”

Air traffic control officials have received advance information on the exerise and no supervision of normal civilian air traffic is expected.

65 Years Ago

David Ivan Johnston, of near Rutledge, will represent this area in the Annual 4-H Tractor Operators’ Contest, sponsored by the Standard Oil Foundation, at the Missouri State Fair Friday, August 23.