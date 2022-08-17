Memphis Community Pharmacy Abruptly Closes Doors, Hospital Announces New CEO

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Echo Menges

Memphis, MO – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – The Memphis Community Pharmacy at the Scotland County Hospital (SCH) officially closed their doors at 5:30 p.m. today. The announcement comes five years after the official opening of the pharmacy.

The closure announcement was made on the SCH Facebook page Wednesday morning just hours before the official closure to the public.

According to Meagan Weber, the new SCH CEO, the closure is indefinite. Weber declined to comment further about future plans for the pharmacy, and focused her attention on the immediate needs of the patients who utilize the pharmacy.

“Anyone needing help getting their scripts transferred can call the Memphis Community Pharmacy,” Weber told the Memphis Democrat. “Pharmacy staff will be fielding calls tomorrow (Thursday, August 18) during regular business hours 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.”

Patients can also call the SCH Clinics if they have questions about their prescriptions.

The closure notification was part of another communication to the public announcing the promotion of Weber to the SCH Chief Executive Officer position. Before today, Dr. Randy Tobler held the CEO title.

According to information published earlier today by Corey Stott, News Director for KMEM 100.5 FM, via the radio station’s Facebook page, two hospital administrators were released from the SCH.

The station posted the following message roughly one hour before SCH made their own announcements: “KMEM News has received confirmation from sources involved in the matter that both Dr. Randy Tobler- Chief Executive Officer of Scotland County Hospital, and Michael Brandon- Chief Financial Officer of Scotland County Hospital, had their employment with the hospital terminated Tuesday.”

The Memphis Democrat is working this developing story. We will report new information as it becomes available.

Patients of the Memphis Community Pharmacy and SCH Clinic contact information is included below.

Memphis Community Pharmacy is (660)465-8568

Memphis Medical Services. 660-465-2828

Lancaster Medical Services 660-457-3655

Wyaconda Medical Services (Open Tuesdays Only). 660-457-5553

Edina Medical Services 660-460-8140