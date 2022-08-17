Donald Leroy “Don” Troutman Obituary

Donald Leroy “Don” Troutman, 83, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Saturday evening, August 13, 2022, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri.

Don was born on October 28, 1938, in Farmington, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Nina Bradford Troutman.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and attended many ship reunions over the years. He was a member of the Memphis United Methodist Church, serving on the board, and was recognized for his service on the Scotland County Ambulance Board.

On August 12, 1961, in Kahoka, Missouri, Don married Mary Anna Egbert and they just celebrated sixty-one years the day before his passing.

He owned and operated Burrus and Troutman Livestock as a livestock buyer. They moved to Memphis, Missouri in 1961 and he owned 5-D Express Trucking, of Keosauqua, Iowa, and was still working the business.

He enjoyed camping, flying his plane, and mowing his yard but most of all he loved spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren.

Don is survived by his wife, Mary Anna Troutman of the home in Memphis, Missouri; five children, Becky McCuiston of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Delbert English of Downing, Missouri, Kathy and Mike Stone of Memphis, Missouri, Dean and Kim Troutman of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Donovan and Leslie Troutman of Memphis, Missouri; a brother, Dick Troutman; six sisters, Juanita, Brenda, Janice, Teresa, Peggy and Pat; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Nina Troutman; a daughter, Donna Hatfield; three brothers, Jim, Ronald and Jerry; a sister, Cindy; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Memphis United Methodist Church in Memphis, Missouri.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Church.

Interment will be in the Gorin Cemetery, in Gorin, Missouri.

Pastor Donna Clark-Fuller will officiate and music will be provided by Joe and Lori Fulk. Casket Bearers will be Don’s grandchildren.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Don Troutman may be left at the Gorin Cemetery or the Memphis United Methodist Church. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.