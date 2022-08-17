Allen Dean Garrett of Memphis, Missouri passed away peacefully Monday, August 8, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital’s Surgical and Neurosciences Intensive Care Unit unable to overcome severe head trauma inflicted by an ATV accident.

The son of Vilas and Beverly (Walbran) Garrett he was born October 8, 1965 in Louisiana, Missouri. He and his family moved to Memphis shortly thereafter and he and his sister Pamela Ann were raised here and remained after they completed school. Allen’s father passed away in 1974 when Allen was only 8 years old. Throughout his teenage years, basketball was his sport of choice, and he excelled. He married Cindy Templeton on November 21, 1992 and their son Andrew Dean arrived in 1993, and his daughter Grace Anna Mae soon followed in 1997.

Allen was a dedicated and hardworking employee.

Over the years he served in many roles including grocery and produce manager, water plant operator, educator, coach, basketball and softball official, Red Cross instructor, certified pool operator and manager, athletic director, city sanitation foreman, bus driver, recycling program manager, physical education teacher, park maintenance supervisor, little league guru and there may be more… He was proud of the Master’s degree he held in Kinesiology.

Allen had a passion for keeping his vehicle spotless, perfectly cut grass, motorsports, classic rock, a great meal, sweet corn season, a fresh haircut and his monthly pedicure because after all, “You have to take care of your feet”.

He worked tirelessly for the community and was never deterred from doing the best job possible. His nickname of “Mr. Memphis” at home although true, was inaccurate as his network of friends and acquaintances easily encompassed the entire northeast corner of Missouri and then some. He had the ability to make people laugh, put them at ease and make them feel like they mattered and were important. This translated to his very special way with children of all ages. He always sought to positively influence them and invested in them at every opportunity.

After many years as a bachelor on Missouri Avenue, the last chapters of his life included his fiancé Marla Greiner and at 52 years old he became a father for a third time. In 2017 Addilynne Elizabeth arrived. He was anxiously awaiting driving her on the bus as she starts preschool this month and her debut as a ballerina with the start of dance lessons in the fall.

Left to cherish the memories of Allen are Marla, his sister Pam Doubet of Memphis and his three very special children: Andrew Dean Garrett and girlfriend Sara Arnold of Fort Madison, IA, Grace Anna Mae Garrett and fiancé Michael Costello of Cut Off, LA and Addilynne Elizabeth Garrett of Memphis. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Sophia (4) and Xander (1) Costello. In addition to children and grandchildren, he is survived by two nephews Christopher Doubet and wife Michelle of Mt. Holly, New Jersey and their daughter Sofia, and Zachary Doubet of Tacoma, Washington.

Memorials are suggested to Addilynne Garrett’s Education Fund or to the University of Iowa’s Hospitals and Clinics Nursing Excellence Fund. Allen received excellent compassionate care while in the ICU, and his nurses were outstanding. Memorials in his memory can be left at or mailed to Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

The Visitation was held Tuesday, August 16th from 4-6 pm, and the Celebration of Life was Wednesday, August 17th, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Payne Funeral Chapel located at 202 E. Madison Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences may be sent to the Garrett family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.