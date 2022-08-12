Memphis Swim Team Competes in River Country Swim League Championships
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
The River Country Swim League Championship meet was held on July 30 at the indoor YMCA facility in Louisiana, Missouri. Teams that comprise the River Country League come from a large region of the tri-state area including Kirksville, Memphis, Can-Oka (Canton/ Kahoka), Hannibal, Hamilton, Keokuk, Quincy Sheridan, Quincy Country Club, Pittsfield, and Louisiana.
Top 3 finishers in relays and individual events received medals, and ribbons were awarded to places 4-12. Team points are awarded for any swimmer placing 1-12 in individual events, 1-6 in relays.
A High Points trophy was awarded to individual swimmers who scored the most points in their age group. Sylvie Dale received the high point award for the 6 & Under age group.
Results of the meet are listed below as relay finishers, top 12 individual finishers, and participants:
100-yard Freestyle Relay:
Mixed 8U: 3rd–Sylvie Dale, Rucker Ward, Kenzleigh Moore, Lucas Hamm
Girls 9-10: 3rd–Evan Cochran, Cammy Frederick, Pyper Clatt, Lexi Weber
Mixed 9-10: 3rd–Mason Dole, Zavier Dale, Olivia Dale, Marshall Rowland
200-yard Freestyle Relay:
Mixed 11-12: 4th–Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward, Hilary Hamm, Emit Long
Mixed 13-14: 2nd–Kierstyn Moore, Finley Heine, Elliot Myers, Mason Myers
Girls15-18: 1st–Elle Wentworth, Keeley Brown, Lilly Frederick, Carlee Smith
25-yard Backstroke:
Girls 6U–1st, Sylvie Dale; 4th, Kenzleigh Moore
Boys 7-8–6th, Marshall Rowland; 12th, Rucker Ward; Lucas Hamm
Girls 9-10–3rd, Kierstyn Moore; 9th, Pyper Clatt; Evan Cochran, Lexi Weber, Cammy Frederick, Olivia Dale
Boys 9-10–11th, Zavier Dale; 12th, Mason Dole; Zachary Green
50-yard Backstroke:
Girls 11-12–Hilary Hamm, Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward
Boys 11-12–6th, Brant Heine; 8th, Emit Long
Girls 13-14–6th, Keeley Brown; 10th, Lilly Frederick
Girls 15-18–3rd, Payton Miller; 4th, Carlee Smith; 8th, Hannah Green
50-yard Freestyle:
Girls 8U–8th, Kenzleigh Moore
Boys 8U–3rd, Marshall Rowland; 8th, Lucas Hamm; Rucker Ward
Girls 9-10–12th, Pyper Clatt; Evan Cochran
Boys 9-10–11th, Mason Dole; Zavier Dale, Zachary Green
100-yard Freestyle:
Girls 11-12–5th, Elle Wentworth
Boys 11-12–7th, Emit Long
Girls 13-14–12th, Keeley Brown; Finley Heine
Boys 13-14–10th, Mason Myers
Girls 15-18–3rd, Carlee Smith; 5th, Payton Miller; 9th, Hannah Green
25-yard Breaststroke:
Girls 6U–2nd, Kenzleigh Moore; 4th, Sylvie Dale
Boys 7-8–7th, Lucas Hamm
Girls 9-10–2nd, Kierstyn Moore; 6th, Lexi Weber; 10th, Evan Cochran; Olivia Dale, Cammy Frederick
50-yard Breaststroke:
Girls 11-12–10th, Elliot Myers; 12th, Bryleigh Ward; Addy Frederick
Boys 11-12–9th, Brant Heine
Girls 13-14–Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine
Girls 15-18–3rd, Carlee Smith; 5th, Hannah Green
25-yard Butterfly:
Girls 6U–2nd, Sylvie Dale
Boys 7-8–1st, Marshall Rowland
Girls 9-10–8th, Cammy Frederick
Boys 9-10–12th, Zavier Dale
50-yard Butterfly:
Boys 11-12–6th, Brant Heine
Girls 13-14–Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine
25-yard Freestyle:
Girls 6U–3rd, Sylvie Dale; 5th, Kenzleigh Moore
Boys 7-8–4th, Marshall Rowland; 10th, Lucas Hamm; Rucker Ward
Girls 9-10–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 10th, Pyper Clatt; 11th, Lexi Weber; Olivia Dale, Cammy Frederick
Boys 9-10–7th, Mason Dole; Zavier Dale, Zachary Green
50-yard Freestyle:
Girls 11-12–2nd, Elle Wentworth; 10th, Elliot Myers; Hilary Hamm, Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward
Boys 11-12–Brant Heine, Emit Long
Girls 13-14–Lilly Frederick, Keeley Brown
Boys 13-14–12th, Mason Myers
Girls 15-18–5th, Carlee Smith; 7th, Payton Miller; 10th, Hannah Green
100-yard Individual Medley (IM):
Girls 11-12–7th, Elle Wentworth
Girls 15-18–6th, Payton Miller
100-yard Medley Relay (25-yards each Back, Breast, Fly, Free):
Girls 9-10: 4th–Pyper Clatt, Olivia Dale, Lexi Weber, Evan Cochran
200-yard Medley Relay (50-yards each Back, Breast, Fly, Free):
Girls 11-12: 2nd–Hilary Hamm, Kierstyn Moore, Elle Wentworth, Elliot Myers
Mixed 13-14: 5th–Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Brant Heine, Mason Myers