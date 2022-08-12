Memphis Swim Team Competes in River Country Swim League Championships

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The River Country Swim League Championship meet was held on July 30 at the indoor YMCA facility in Louisiana, Missouri. Teams that comprise the River Country League come from a large region of the tri-state area including Kirksville, Memphis, Can-Oka (Canton/ Kahoka), Hannibal, Hamilton, Keokuk, Quincy Sheridan, Quincy Country Club, Pittsfield, and Louisiana.

Top 3 finishers in relays and individual events received medals, and ribbons were awarded to places 4-12. Team points are awarded for any swimmer placing 1-12 in individual events, 1-6 in relays.

A High Points trophy was awarded to individual swimmers who scored the most points in their age group. Sylvie Dale received the high point award for the 6 & Under age group.

Results of the meet are listed below as relay finishers, top 12 individual finishers, and participants:

100-yard Freestyle Relay:

Mixed 8U: 3rd–Sylvie Dale, Rucker Ward, Kenzleigh Moore, Lucas Hamm

Girls 9-10: 3rd–Evan Cochran, Cammy Frederick, Pyper Clatt, Lexi Weber

Mixed 9-10: 3rd–Mason Dole, Zavier Dale, Olivia Dale, Marshall Rowland

200-yard Freestyle Relay:

Mixed 11-12: 4th–Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward, Hilary Hamm, Emit Long

Mixed 13-14: 2nd–Kierstyn Moore, Finley Heine, Elliot Myers, Mason Myers

Girls15-18: 1st–Elle Wentworth, Keeley Brown, Lilly Frederick, Carlee Smith

25-yard Backstroke:

Girls 6U–1st, Sylvie Dale; 4th, Kenzleigh Moore

Boys 7-8–6th, Marshall Rowland; 12th, Rucker Ward; Lucas Hamm

Girls 9-10–3rd, Kierstyn Moore; 9th, Pyper Clatt; Evan Cochran, Lexi Weber, Cammy Frederick, Olivia Dale

Boys 9-10–11th, Zavier Dale; 12th, Mason Dole; Zachary Green

50-yard Backstroke:

Girls 11-12–Hilary Hamm, Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward

Boys 11-12–6th, Brant Heine; 8th, Emit Long

Girls 13-14–6th, Keeley Brown; 10th, Lilly Frederick

Girls 15-18–3rd, Payton Miller; 4th, Carlee Smith; 8th, Hannah Green

50-yard Freestyle:

Girls 8U–8th, Kenzleigh Moore

Boys 8U–3rd, Marshall Rowland; 8th, Lucas Hamm; Rucker Ward

Girls 9-10–12th, Pyper Clatt; Evan Cochran

Boys 9-10–11th, Mason Dole; Zavier Dale, Zachary Green

100-yard Freestyle:

Girls 11-12–5th, Elle Wentworth

Boys 11-12–7th, Emit Long

Girls 13-14–12th, Keeley Brown; Finley Heine

Boys 13-14–10th, Mason Myers

Girls 15-18–3rd, Carlee Smith; 5th, Payton Miller; 9th, Hannah Green

25-yard Breaststroke:

Girls 6U–2nd, Kenzleigh Moore; 4th, Sylvie Dale

Boys 7-8–7th, Lucas Hamm

Girls 9-10–2nd, Kierstyn Moore; 6th, Lexi Weber; 10th, Evan Cochran; Olivia Dale, Cammy Frederick

50-yard Breaststroke:

Girls 11-12–10th, Elliot Myers; 12th, Bryleigh Ward; Addy Frederick

Boys 11-12–9th, Brant Heine

Girls 13-14–Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine

Girls 15-18–3rd, Carlee Smith; 5th, Hannah Green

25-yard Butterfly:

Girls 6U–2nd, Sylvie Dale

Boys 7-8–1st, Marshall Rowland

Girls 9-10–8th, Cammy Frederick

Boys 9-10–12th, Zavier Dale

50-yard Butterfly:

Boys 11-12–6th, Brant Heine

Girls 13-14–Lilly Frederick, Finley Heine

25-yard Freestyle:

Girls 6U–3rd, Sylvie Dale; 5th, Kenzleigh Moore

Boys 7-8–4th, Marshall Rowland; 10th, Lucas Hamm; Rucker Ward

Girls 9-10–1st, Kierstyn Moore; 10th, Pyper Clatt; 11th, Lexi Weber; Olivia Dale, Cammy Frederick

Boys 9-10–7th, Mason Dole; Zavier Dale, Zachary Green

50-yard Freestyle:

Girls 11-12–2nd, Elle Wentworth; 10th, Elliot Myers; Hilary Hamm, Addy Frederick, Bryleigh Ward

Boys 11-12–Brant Heine, Emit Long

Girls 13-14–Lilly Frederick, Keeley Brown

Boys 13-14–12th, Mason Myers

Girls 15-18–5th, Carlee Smith; 7th, Payton Miller; 10th, Hannah Green

100-yard Individual Medley (IM):

Girls 11-12–7th, Elle Wentworth

Girls 15-18–6th, Payton Miller

100-yard Medley Relay (25-yards each Back, Breast, Fly, Free):

Girls 9-10: 4th–Pyper Clatt, Olivia Dale, Lexi Weber, Evan Cochran

200-yard Medley Relay (50-yards each Back, Breast, Fly, Free):

Girls 11-12: 2nd–Hilary Hamm, Kierstyn Moore, Elle Wentworth, Elliot Myers

Mixed 13-14: 5th–Keeley Brown, Finley Heine, Brant Heine, Mason Myers