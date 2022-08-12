Five Compete Nursing Home Internship Program

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Schuyler County Nursing Home recently completed the 2022 Nursing Summer Internship Program. The program graduated five interns this year. This program taught students the nursing career ladder including NA, CNA, CMT, LPN, and RN job classifications. The students worked along with our certified healthcare staff and learned the necessary educational and credentialing requirements for each of the job functions. Each student also observed and participated in the healthcare process as appropriate.

Ellie Schmitzer is the daughter of Ken Schmitzer and Sarah Crossgrove. Ellie’s key learning point was there are a lot of different ways to achieve the same outcome. Her favorite memory was the many high-fives she would get from our resident Lynn Beeler.

Tresa Huber is the daughter of Tara Huber. Tresa’s key learning point was always be positive around the residents. Her favorite memory is of our resident Boyd Schoonover rolling around the hallways in his wheel chair making funny faces with the staff.

Kenlee Gates is the daughter of Kenny and Tracy Gates. Kenlee’s key learning point was learning ways to patiently work with residents while providing the needed care. Her favorite memory is of our resident Stanley Hines calling her the Bug Lady.

Kalee Jackson is the daughter of Robin and Donald Jackson. Kalee’s keying learning pint was learning how to interact with our residents based on their needs. Her favorite memory is of taking our residents Boyd Schoonover and Gary Followwill out to the patio for some fresh air and listening to their wise words on life.

Hannah Feeney is the daughter of Chris and Karri Feeney. Hannah’s key learning point was making sure to wake up the residents in a bright and cheery mood because it helps to start their day on a brighter note. Her favorite memory is of our resident Don Hilliard’s words of appreciation every time she checked in on him.

Please join us in congratulating these five young women on the completion of the Schuyler County Nursing Home 2022 Nursing Summer Internship Program.