Living Life Over

50 Years Ago

Richard Allen was first prize in a Corvette Rally, which was run at Fort Madison, IA, August 6. Danny Waters of Fort Madison, was the navigator. Richard was driving a 1970 Corvette owned by Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Bissell. Mrs. Bissell is the former Jeanie Allen, Richard’s sister.

Scotland County experienced a very heavy voter turnout in Tuesday’s Primary Election, August 8. On the county level, as a result of the primary election, will see the following races in the November General Election: For Judge, Western District, Democrat Ward Benson, Jr. will run against Ben Baker; for Judge Eastern District Bill Camp will face Republican John Frederick; for Sheriff Democrat Junior Snodgrass and Republican Clark Kerr. There will be no competition for the office of Assessor for James W. (Bill) Hall, who defeated incumbent Dewey J. Fry in the Primary. There is no competition for Coroner, Prosecuting Attorney, and Public Administrator.

Danny Meinhardt has been placed on the Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Missouri for his academic performance during the past winter 1972 semester. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Meinhardt of Memphis.

Lee Aylward of Memphis pulled to first place Saturday in the first annual Show Me Tractor Pull. The pull sponsored by Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri State Tractor Pulling Association (MSTPA) awarded Aylward $250 and his trophy for his efforts. Two hundred fans at the Sedalia State Fairgrounds saw 100 drivers from Missouri and Kansas compete.

Linda Purvis, daughter of Jesse Purvis of Kirksville, is a candidate for a Master of Arts Degree in Physical Education on August 11 at Northeast Missouri State University, Kirksville.

80 Years Ago

The Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company, one of the biggest industries in Memphis, which employs more than most any other firm here during the summer months, is this month paying all its 15 employees in silver dollars to show the importance of this industry to the community. When you see or get one of these silver dollars in change, remember it represents that much money paid out here in Memphis and a dollar that will probably change hands many times and pay for many items at the Memphis stores. The Memphis Bottling Company was started a few years ago by J.H. Johnson in a small way. He and Mrs. Johnson did most all the work and had one truck. Now the company does a vast business and is one of the important industries of Northeast Missouri. They do a big bottling business and have a fleet of trucks that cover several counties in northeast Missouri and southeastern Iowa.

Harold Parrish of Columbia, son of Dr. E.E. Parrish, has presented to the Presbyterian Church of Memphis a Seth Thomas electric clock. The clock has been installed over the rear door of the sanctuary and replaces the ancient “Regulator” whose loud “tick-tock” so often broke into the silence of worship.” Members now find it hard to time the preacher, as the new clock is not in the familiar place on the west wall, but at the rear, where the preacher can time himself,” says Rev. Bensberg.

Rev. and Mrs. Fenton Bartin and son, David Elliott, are here from Pennsylvania, visiting his mother, Mrs. J.H. Bartin and son, Pink and other relatives, says the Gorin Argus. He is a pastor of a large Baptist church in Pennsylvania and a very fine gentleman.

Rationing of sugar for fall canning will begin in this county on August 10, and close on August 22. This will give two weeks in which you may register for sugar for fall canning. For the convenience of people living in different localities, the local board has arranged for a rationing officer to take applications at Arbela, Granger, Gorin and Rutledge. Waring Struble will be the registrar at Arbela. D.J. Buford at Rutledge and Mrs. W.E. Shannon at Gorin.

At a meeting of the Civilian Defense Council last night, Arden W. Eager was appointed a member of War Rationing and Price Control