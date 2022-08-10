Linda Lee Smith Obituary

Linda Lee Smith, 79, of Granger, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence.

Linda was born on December 29, 1942, in Rutledge, Missouri, the daughter of James and Vera Faye Watson Glasgow.

She attended school in Rutledge, Baring, and Memphis and graduated from Baring High School in the Class of 1960.

On October 13, 1962, in Rutledge, Missouri, Linda married Terry Eugene Smith and to this union a son was born.

They moved to Granger, Missouri to raise their family. They farmed most of their lives. Linda was a farm wife most of her life, she could be found driving a truck, operating a combine or tractor until her health declined.

She was a member of the Granger United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed helping with dinners, quilting, and helping with the Lord’s Acre Sale, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Through the years she attended nearly every event of which they were a part.

Linda is survived by her husband, Terry Smith of Granger, Missouri; a son, Terry “T.J.” Smith, Jr., of Granger, Missouri; three grandchildren, Leah and Patrick Zimmerman, Lance and Lauren Smith, and Loren (Smith-Roberts) Carter; six great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Maeghan, Brennan, Mikaylyn, Theodore, and Arthur; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by both parents, three brothers, Sammy, Kenneth, and Phillip Glasgow; and a sister, Donna Snelling.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Granger United Methodist Church in Granger, Missouri.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 4, 2022, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri.

Interment will be in the Granger Cemetery at Granger, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Linda Smith may be left to the Granger Methodist Church or the Granger Cemetery. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.