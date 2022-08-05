Thirty One Percent Turnout in Tuesday Primary; Sales Tax For Fire Department Approved

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Mike Scott, NEMOnews Media Group

Eight hundred forty-one of Scotland County’s 2673 registered voters cast their ballots in last Tuesday’s Primary Election, for a turnout of 31.46 percent.

Locally, two Republican races, for Presiding Commissioner and Circuit Clerk, received the most attention. In the Presiding Commissioner race, Duane Ebeling topped Brian Brush 439-300. In the Circuit Clerk race, Julie Eggleston Monroe defeated Shelley Small 400-353. Both Ebeling and Monroe will be unchallenged in the November 8 General Election.

In the First Judicial Circuit Judge race, which includes Clark, Scotland and Schuyler Counties, Rick Roberts defeated challenger Kevin Brown 1436-914. In Scotland County, Brown topped Roberts 438-294.

All of the other local partisan races were uncontested. On the Republican ticket, Kimberly Nicoli received 575 votes for Associate Circuit Judge. Teresa Creek received 642 votes for Recorder, and Tasha Eggleston-Wood received 647 votes for Treasurer. For Prosecuting Attorney, April Wilson received 569 votes, and Diane Tague got 615 votes for Collector. On the Democrat ticket, Batina Dodge got 71 votes for County Clerk.

At the state level, Republican Cindy O’Laughlin received 560 votes in Scotland County, and 19,707 overall for 18th District State Senator. She will face Democrat Ayanna Shivers, who received 63 local votes and 3848 votes overall.

In the Fourth District State Representative Race, Republican Greg Sharpe got 559 Scotland County votes, and 4851 votes overall. He will be unchallenged in November.

For State Auditor, Democrat Alan Green received 60 Scotland County votes, and 321,423 statewide. Republican Scott Fitzpatrick received 497 local votes, while challenger David Gregory got 142 votes locally. Fitzpatrick won the statewide ballot 378,275 to 206,452. Libertarian candidate John Hartwig, Jr. , received no local votes, and 2958 statewide.

The Sixth Congressional District race had northeast Missouri interest, as Democrat Charles West from St. Patrick was among three contenders on the ballot. Locally, West received 25 votes, while Henry Martin got 27 and Michael Howard got 10 votes. Across the district, West received 9751 votes, falling in second place to Martin with 13,481 votes. On the Republican ticket, Sam Graves dominated the local vote with 535 votes. Brandon Kleinmeyer got 76, Dakota Shultz received 46, John Dady got 9 and Christopher Ryan got 31 votes. Across the Sixth District, Graves got over 76 percent of the vote, with 72,952 votes. Libertarian Edward Maidment got no local votes, and 348 in the district.

The United States Senate seat being vacated by the retiring Roy Blunt attracted lots of candidates on both major tickets. In Scotland County, Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens were the top two vote-getters among more than 20 candidates. Schmitt topped Greitens 285-220 locally, and earned the Republican nomination statewide, getting 298,852 votes, or more than 45 percent of all votes cast. On the Democrat ticket, Lucas Kunce got 21 votes in Scotland County. Statewide, the Democrat nominee will be Trudy Busch Valentine, who got 158,583 votes. Libertarian candidate Jonathan Dine got no local votes, and 2952 statewide. Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable got no votes locally, and 712 votes overall.

Memphis voters approved the half-cent sales tax to support the fire department by a 285-73 margin.

View Statewide Results Here

SCOTLAND COUNTY PRIMARY RESULTS